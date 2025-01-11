Plymouth stun Brentford in FA Cup upset as Chelsea cruise through

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Whittaker’s stunning late goal helped Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle pull off a major FA Cup upset with a 1-0 victory at Premier League Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side were not at the races at the Gtech Community Stadium prior to Whittaker’s solo 82nd-minute effort which sent Argyle, who had new manager Miron Muslic watching from the stands after Wayne Rooney’s sacking a fortnight ago, into the fourth round.

Plymouth’s leaky backline, which has conceded 53 league goals this season to leave them rooted to the bottom of the second tier, was not on display in west London as valiant defending from the likes of Brendan Galloway helped caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell secure a memorable victory and extend Argyle’s unbeaten run since Rooney’s departure to three games.

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo scored in both halves as Chelsea brushed aside League Two strugglers Morecambe 5-0 with Christopher Nkunku atoning for his penalty miss with a 50th-minute strike before Joao Felix found the back of the net twice in quick succession to wrap up a comfortable win.

Dango Ouattara’s double helped ease Bournemouth to a 5-1 over West Brom with Jason Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and substitute Daniel Jebbison also scoring after Caleb Taylor had headed the visitors in front.

Jamie Vardy celebrated his 38th birthday with a successful penalty as top-flight Leicester routed QPR 6-2. James Justin’s double, coupled with goals from Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte, Vardy and Wout Faes, sent the hosts through, although Jonathan Varane and Rayan Kolli briefly dragged it back to 3-2.

open image in gallery Jamie Vardy scored one of Leicester’s six goals ( REUTERS )

Goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa saw high-flying Nottingham Forest progress with the minimum of fuss despite making 11 changes courtesy of a 2-0 home win over Luton, while Georginio Rutter helped himself to a double before Julio Enciso and substitute Solly March wrapped up a comfortable 4-0 win for Brighton at Norwich.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes fired Wolves to a 2-1 win at Championship side Bristol City, for whom Scott Twine replied with a superb free-kick, while Andreas Weimann scored the only goal to give Blackburn a 1-0 win at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Winger Ayumu Yokoyama scored League One leaders Birmingham City’s fastest FA Cup goal as they beat Lincoln 2-1, Lyndon Dykes doubling their advantage before Jovon Makama converted a stoppage time penalty.

Two goals from Demetri Mitchell and a third from Vincent Harper saw League One Exeter City reach round four for the first time in 44 years after a 3-1 win over Championship Oxford. The visitors led through Matt Phillips’ goal but finished with 10 men after Tyler Goodrham was sent off nine minutes from time.

Zian Flemming scored twice in extra-time as Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley finally got the better of League One Reading by winning 3-1 and Niall Ennis came off the bench to fire Stoke to a 2-1 extra-time victory in their all-Championship clash with Sunderland.