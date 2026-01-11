TV channels for every FA Cup third-round tie this weekend and how to watch online
There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports, with many more available to stream on discovery+
Non-league Macclesfield’s stunning victory over FA Cup holders Crystal Palace is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.
Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including National League North Macclesfield dumping out Palace on Saturday, as well as many more across discovery+.
The action kicked off on Friday, as Wrexham upset Nottingham Forest and the fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday.
Every game apart from those kicking off at 3pm on Saturday will be available to watch via the discovery + platform.
FA Cup third-round TV schedule
Sunday, 11 January
12:00: Derby County v Leeds United - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
14:00: Portsmouth v Arsenal - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
14:30: Hull City v Blackburn Rovers - discovery+
14:30: Norwich City v Walsall - discovery+
14:30: Sheffield United v Mansfield Town - discovery+
14:30: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - discovery+
14:30: West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - discovery+
16:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery
Monday, 12 January
19:45: Liverpool v Barnsley - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
FA Cup third-round results
Friday 9 January
Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (Wrexham won 4-3 on pens)
Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Oxford United (Oxford won 4-3 on pens)
Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic
Saturday 10 January
Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City
Everton 1-1 Sunderland (Sunderland win 3-0 on pens)
Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-1 Shrewsbury Town
Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion
Burnley 5-1 Millwall
Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton
Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool
Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City
Newcastle United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth (Newcastle won 7-6 on pens)
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford
Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City
Bristol City 5-1 Watford
Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa
Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston Super Mare
Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The fourth round draw will be shown live by TNT Sports before Liverpool v Barnsley on Monday 12 January 2026, at around 6.35pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks