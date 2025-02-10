FA Cup fifth-round draw LIVE: Man Utd, Newcastle, City, Aston Villa and Plymouth in hat for last 16
After some shock exits and giant-killings in the fourth round, 16 teams remain in the FA Cup
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup is set to be made as the remaining sides discover their fate as the competition intensifies.
Just 16 balls will be in the hat, including holders Manchester United following a controversial 2-1 victory over Leicester City. Rivals Manchester City are also through despite a real scare against League One’s Leyton Orient, while Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth are among the Premier League sides to similarly successfully navigate the fourth round.
Brighton surprised Chelsea in a composed 2-1 victory despite going behind in the match, and Aston Villa piled more pressure on Ange Postecoglou as Spurs were beaten by the same scoreline at Villa Park. Yet the biggest shock of the round came from Plymouth Argyle, who defeated Liverpool 1-0 following Ryan Hardie’s second half penalty, in doing so dashing the quadruple dreams of Arne Slot’s side. With Arsenal also already out, this FA Cup feels more open than usual.
Two fourth-round matches are still to be played with Doncaster hosting Crystal Palace tonight before Nottingham Forest travel to Exeter tomorrow.
Follow the FA Cup fifth round draw with our live blog below:
When will the fifth round ties take place?
The fifth round will be played across the weekend of 1 and 2 March. However, judging by the fourth round, ties could by spread across multiple days and take place from as early as Friday 28 February through until Monday 3 March.
Liverpool stunned by Plymouth as quadruple hopes ended by FA Cup shock
Plymouth produced a huge FA Cup upset as Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out by the bottom club in the Championship to end hopes of a historic quadruple.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot gambled with a weakened side in Devon and literally paid the penalty as Ryan Hardie’s second-half spot-kick gave Plymouth a famous 1-0 win and sent them into the fifth round of the competition.
It was only the fourth time that the team starting the day at the top of the Premier League has been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side from outside the top flight.
Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool: The Reds were upset by the Championship strugglers after Ryan Hardie’s penalty in the thrilling fourth-round tie
FA Cup round four results
Here’s a full rundown of the results so far from the fourth round.
Friday, 8 February
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City
Saturday, 9 February
Leeds United 0-2 Millwall
Coventry 1-4 Ipswich
Preston 0-0 Wycombe (PNE win 4-2 on pens)
Stoke City 3-3 Cardiff (CAR win 4-3 on pens)
Southampton 0-1 Burnley
Wigan 1-2 Fulham
Sunday, 9 February
Blackburn 0-2 Wolves
What are the FA Cup draw ball numbers?
Below are the ball numbers for the draw later on:
2. Millwall
3. Brighton & Hove Albion
4. Preston North End
5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers
8. Fulham
9. Newcastle United
10. Plymouth Argyle
11. Bournemouth
12. Aston Villa
13. Burnley
14. Manchester City
15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace
16. Cardiff City
When is the FA Cup draw?
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will take place tonight, Monday, 10 February at 7.10pm.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One. Subscribers can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.
The FA Cup returned this weekend as fans were treated to 16 fourth-round fixtures, with plenty of potential for a giant-killing as Premier League sides face lower-tier opposition.
The weekend began early as Manchester United defeated Leicester City on Friday night, before plenty of action on Saturday as Manchester City survived a scare against Leyton Orient, Birmingham were denied a big win by Newcastle and Brighton dumped out Chelsea in one of three all-Premier League ties.
Top-flight leaders Liverpool suffered a stunning defeat against Plymouth on Sunday, with their quadruple hopes dashed in unexpected fashion, while Aston Villa knocked out Tottenham. The fourth round wraps up on Tuesday night (11 February) as League One side Exeter City face high flying Nottingham Forest.
The FA Cup draw for the next round will be made ahead of then, however, with all fifth round ties to be played across the weekend of 1 March.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight's draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The 14 sides who won at the weekend will learn their opponents for the next round, with the draw taking place ahead of Crystal Palace’s match against Doncaster.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and news here.
