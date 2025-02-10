Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot declared his weakened FA Cup line-up at Plymouth was done “for a reason” as Liverpool faced up to a shock exit to Championship strugglers and criticism his team selection had devalued the competition.

Ryan Hardie’s second-half penalty secured a famous 1-0 win for Plymouth, rock bottom in the Championship, against the Premier League leaders in Sunday’s fourth-round tie at Home Park.

In what was Liverpool’s 13th game since Boxing Day and ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Everton, Slot made 10 changes from the side which had dismantled Tottenham three days earlier to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Only goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher remained with skipper Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch among Liverpool regulars to be given the day off.

Slot was accused on social media of disrespecting the FA Cup by leaving so many of his stars on Merseyside, although Liverpool still started with a front line of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz, while Darwin Nunez came off the bench after Plymouth scored.

The Dutch manager also suggested later that Plymouth’s direct playing style meant there was no guarantee Liverpool would have progressed to the last 16, even if his first-teamers had featured in Devon.

“You never know what will happen if we would have played with our starters,” Slot said.

“During this season we’ve seen a few times already that it’s a game plan and playing style which is difficult for our starters, but also for the ones that played here.

You saw that some of these players really need games like this to be ready for the last three months of the season Arne Slot on his FA Cup team selection at Plymouth

“Constantly long balls and second balls, it’s difficult for every team and we had this with (Manchester) United at home as well. Similar playing style going to a very low block, kick every ball long, and then we play with our starters.

“Most of the things we do, we do for a reason. We don’t do all of a sudden something.

“We have many games to play and the last few weeks we’ve played every single week two times.

“It’s not only good for them to have a week where they play only one game, but also for the ones here that need intensity and a game as well.

“You saw that some of these players really need games like this to be ready for the last three months of the season.”

Liverpool’s misery was compounded by an injury to Joe Gomez, who wore the armband following a six-week lay-off.

The England defender, who suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham on December 29, was forced off inside 11 minutes at Home Park.

Slot said: “I am not too sure if it was the same leg (as West Ham)… but it was clear that we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about because he didn’t sprint back fully.

“He said he was not 100 per cent sure and he was afraid that if he made one extra sprint that things would go wrong.

“He didn’t tear it, it’s not torn I assume, but it didn’t feel good for him and that is a bit of a blow.”

Plymouth resume their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship at home to Millwall on Wednesday.

The Pilgrims are currently four points from safety and boss Miron Muslic admits league survival, and not further FA Cup glory, remains his priority.

“The biggest moment is yet to come at the end of the season when we are staying up,” said Bosnian Muslic, who replaced the sacked Wayne Rooney last month.

“This is the big, big goal for Argyle and then this will be the next biggest moment in my career.

“It’s a hell of a task in front of us, no doubt, but I think we are ready to take this challenge.”