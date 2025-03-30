FA Cup semi-final draw LIVE: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and remaining teams learn fate
Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace find out their Wembley opponents as the remaining quarter-finals are played
The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup takes place this afternoon as the competition’s quarter-final ties conclude with Preston North End facing Aston Villa and Manchester City travelling to Bournemouth.
Unai Emery’s side will want to keep up their hunt for a famous cup double as they face the only Championship side left in the competition, while Pep Guardiola’s men desperately want to salvage something from a disappointing season but face a Bournemouth side in great form.
The draw will be conducted following Preston’s match with Villa, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest eagerly awaiting the results having booked their places in the last four yesterday.
Palace enjoyed a brilliant 3-0 win at Fulham, while Forest continued their spectacular season by edging a penalty shoot-out at Brighton to book their place at Wembley in the semi-finals.
Follow all the updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw below:
Eberechi Eze inspires Crystal Palace to stunning win at Fulham in wide-open FA Cup
Eberechi Eze was the difference maker as Crystal Palace booked their trip to Wembley with a 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Palace’s number 10, who was among those in England manager Thomas Tuchel’s first squad selection earlier this month, opened the scoring with a brilliant effort before he assisted Ismaila Sarr for his side’s second at Craven Cottage.
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to add a third as Palace claimed a fifth successive win in all competitions and will now eagerly await a semi-final in a competition that has become wide open thanks to the early exits of most of the traditional “big six”.
Eberechi Eze inspires Crystal Palace to stunning win at Fulham in wide-open FA Cup
Ball numbers ahead of the draw
1. Crystal Palace
2. Preston North End or Aston Villa
3. AFC Bournemouth or Manchester City
4. Nottingham Forest
How to watch the FA Cup draw
The draw will take place live as part of BBC One’s broadcast of Preston North End v Aston Villa. It will also stream live on BBC iPlayer.
Mark Chapman will host the draw, while Joe Hart will conduct it.
When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?
When is the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals?
The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place on Sunday 30 March after the conclusion of Preston North End v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 1:30pm, so we can expect the draw to take place at approximately 3:45pm or later.
FA Cup semi-final draw LIVE
The FA Cup is back with four fascinating quarter-finals handing teams an opportunity to book a date at Wembley for the semi-finals of one of the most prestigious competitions in world football.
Last year’s runners-up Manchester City take on Bournemouth with Pep Guardiola’s side desperate to salvage a piece of silverware in what has been a frustrating season.
A London derby in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off saw Crystal Palace sweep aside Fulham to become the first team in the hat for the last four, while this season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest narrowly edged out Brighton in the evening kick-off on Saturday.
Preston North End, the only Championship side still in the draw, host Aston Villa on Sunday, with Unai Emery eyeing up a famous cup double ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.
FA Cup semi-final draw LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup semi-final draw.
The draw takes place after the conclusion of Preston vs Villa, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest having already booked their places at Wembley.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and news right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments