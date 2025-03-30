Bournemouth vs Man City LIVE: Cherries look to take advantage of wide open FA Cup draw
Can Bournemouth beat the tournament favourites and book a trip to Wembley?
Bournemouth will look to oust tournament experts Manchester City from the FA Cup as the two sides meet in an all-Premier League quarter-final.
The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.
But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.
That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November - a win that ended City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the top flight.
Follow all the action and updates from the Vitality Stadium with our live blog below:
Why this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals are a once-in-a-generation event
At Brighton this week, it had been suggested the club supply fans with special flags to give Saturday a proper sense of occasion, but this was rejected by manager Fabian Hurzeler and the wider staff. They want the players to treat this FA Cup quarter-final at home to Nottingham Forest as if it’s just another home game. That tends to be an attitude more conducive to actually winning, especially when you can sense the excitement building around the training ground.
Brighton are far from the only club wrestling with such competing emotions this weekend, because the majority of those left in the FA Cup are keenly aware this isn’t just another game. It’s a historic, and maybe unique, opportunity.
There will be no debates about the competition’s meaning. Most of the clubs who most frequently win it – including its five most successful clubs over the last 34 years and nine of its past 10 winners – are out. It really couldn’t mean more to those left.
Is the match on TV?
When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City.
The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 March at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via ITVX.
Predicted line-ups
Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Hill, Zabarnyi, Soler; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.
Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Savio, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.
Team news
Bournemouth go into the contest without two of their best players as Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen miss out with suspension. Luis Sinisterra is a doubt after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Brentford, which forced him off during the game.
Man City will meanwhile hope to have Ederson available to them, having missed the visit of Brighton due to abdominal problems. The Brazilian may have trouble ousting Ortega between the sticks, though. John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Rodri all remain out with long-term injuries, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt.
Bournemouth are one win away from a trip to Wembley but will have to overcome tournament favourites Manchester City in a hotly-anticipated FA Cup quarter-final.
The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.
But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.
That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side travel to the south coast looking to keep alive their only hope of silverware, while the Cherries are hoping to continue their brilliant season with the biggest result yet in 2025.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.
