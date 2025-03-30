Pep Guardiola praises miracle signings after Manchester City hit by more injury woes

Bournemouth will look to oust tournament experts Manchester City from the FA Cup as the two sides meet in an all-Premier League quarter-final.

The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.

But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.

That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November - a win that ended City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Follow all the action and updates from the Vitality Stadium with our live blog below: