FA Cup draw live: League One and Two clubs enter the fray in first round

FA Cup trophy still important, says Pep Guardiola

The FA Cup first-round draw takes place this evening as League One and League Two sides enter the fray in the world’s oldest cup competition.

The 48 teams from the third and fourth tier of English football will join the 32 non-league sides who have successfully negotiated the fourth qualifying round, with eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – current leaders of the Isthmian League North Division – the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they beat Flackwell Heath 1-0 over the weekend thanks to a goal from ex-West Ham striker Freddie Sears.

Sears isn’t the only former Hammer involved in the first-round draw with Michail Antonio joining ex-Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward in conducting the draw, which takes place live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK ahead of their broadcast of the fourth qualifying round clash between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.

League One heavyweights such as Bolton Wanderers, high-flying Bradford City, Cardiff City and Luton Town – who confirmed Jack Wilshere as their new manager today following the departure of Matt Bloomfield – will learn their first-round fate as they look to move closer to a dream tie against one of the big boys in the third round.

Follow the first-round draw with our live blog below: