What time is the FA Cup draw? Confirmed ball numbers and how to watch

Everything you need to know about the draw as the competition proper begins

Flo Clifford
Monday 13 October 2025 02:22 EDT
Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup champions
Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup champions (Getty Images)

The start of the FA Cup proper is nigh, with only one round of qualifying left before the EFL clubs enter the fray.

Crystal Palace are the defending champions after claiming their first-ever major piece of silverware in a thrilling 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

After 119 years and two crushing final defeats, Oliver Glasner’s men finally got their hands on the prestigious cup - although they’ll have to wait a while for the chance to retain it, with several rounds to go before the Premier League heavyweights get involved.

Fixtures in the fourth round of qualifying were played over the weekend ahead of the first round proper in the week commencing 1 November.

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The FA Cup first round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 13 October, in the build-up to the fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, which starts at 7.30pm BST.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

The FA Cup draw for the first round will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform discovery+, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel, from approximately 6.30pm BST.

Confirmed ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United

53. York City

54. Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields

57. Tamworth

58. Scunthorpe United

59. Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town

61. FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone

67. Slough Town

68. Boreham Wood

69. Eastleigh

70. Southend United

71. Ebbsfleet United

72. Braintree Town

73. Chatham Town

74. Weston Super Mare

75. Hemel Hempstead Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United

When will the FA Cup first-round ties take place?

First round ties in the FA Cup will take place on Saturday 1 November.

The schedule for the FA Cup is as follows:

First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November 2025

Second Round Proper: Saturday 6 December 2025

Third Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter Final: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April 2026

The Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

