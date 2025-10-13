What time is the FA Cup draw? Confirmed ball numbers and how to watch
The start of the FA Cup proper is nigh, with only one round of qualifying left before the EFL clubs enter the fray.
Crystal Palace are the defending champions after claiming their first-ever major piece of silverware in a thrilling 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
After 119 years and two crushing final defeats, Oliver Glasner’s men finally got their hands on the prestigious cup - although they’ll have to wait a while for the chance to retain it, with several rounds to go before the Premier League heavyweights get involved.
Fixtures in the fourth round of qualifying were played over the weekend ahead of the first round proper in the week commencing 1 November.
When is the FA Cup first round draw?
The FA Cup first round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 13 October, in the build-up to the fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, which starts at 7.30pm BST.
How to watch the FA Cup draw
The FA Cup draw for the first round will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform discovery+, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel, from approximately 6.30pm BST.
Confirmed ball numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United
53. York City
54. Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields
57. Tamworth
58. Scunthorpe United
59. Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town
61. FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone
67. Slough Town
68. Boreham Wood
69. Eastleigh
70. Southend United
71. Ebbsfleet United
72. Braintree Town
73. Chatham Town
74. Weston Super Mare
75. Hemel Hempstead Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United
When will the FA Cup first-round ties take place?
First round ties in the FA Cup will take place on Saturday 1 November.
The schedule for the FA Cup is as follows:
First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November 2025
Second Round Proper: Saturday 6 December 2025
Third Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter Final: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April 2026
The Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
