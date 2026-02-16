FA Cup fifth-round draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs to discover opponents
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening, with some of the country’s biggest sides waiting to see who they will face at the next stage of the competition.
The fourth round started with big wins for Chelsea and Wrexham, and they were joined by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City on Saturday.
Sunday saw wins for Arsenal, Sunderland, Wolves, Fulham and Leeds, with just two more ties to play as in-form Brentford face cupset specialists Macclesfield this evening before the postponed match between Port Vale and Bristol City takes place on 3 March.
So, with several of the Premier League’s biggest sides in the draw alongside the likes of Wrexham and Mansfield Town, there promises to be plenty of intrigue in tonight’s draw ahead of the fifth round taking place on the weekend of 7 March.
Follow all the latest updates from the fifth round draw below:
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The fifth-round draw will take place ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford, which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks