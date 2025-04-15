Ezri Konsa ‘proud’ despite Aston Villa’s Champions League exit: ‘We showed we can compete at the highest level’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ezri Konsa believes that Aston Villa showed they can compete at the highest level as he expressed his pride despite exiting the Champions League.

Unai Emery’s side were denied a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain as they fell just short in the quarter-finals, losing 5-4 on aggregate with the damage done by two first-half goals.

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes struck inside half-an-hour for PSG at Villa Park, extending their advantage to a margin that eventually - and only just - proved insurmountable.

The French club were grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for a string of superb saves to keep them ahead in the tie, clinging on to set up a last-four encounter with either Arsenal or Real Madrid.

But while it was not to be for his side, centre-half Konsa - the scorer of Aston Villa’s third goal - took plenty of pride from the performance.

“I’m very proud of the boys and what we did tonight,” the England international told Amazon Prime Video. “The two goals at the start killed us but we showed great belief and character to get back into it. We won the second leg but it wasn't enough.

"At half-time we felt we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and prove a point. We had chances, I think I scored the hardest one. I don't think we could have done any more. I missed the ball [for a header], it happens.

open image in gallery Ezri Konsa’s goal gave Aston Villa hope of an equaliser ( AP )

"He [Gianluigi Donnarumma] made some excellent saves. We showed tonight we can compete at the highest level and we want to do it again next season."

Aston Villa had hoped to emulate their European Cup-winning side of 1982, and threatened a famous victory to keep their dream alive.

Focus can now switch to their Premier League efforts, with the chase on for five Champions League places next season. Villa sit seventh after a good recent run of form, and also face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday 26 April.