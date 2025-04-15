Jude Bellingham eyes historic Real Madrid comeback against Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jude Bellingham is confident Real Madrid can overturn a 3-0 first-leg Champions League deficit against Arsenal on Wednesday to book their place in the last four.

Real were left stunned by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium last week after Declan Rice scored two outstanding free-kicks to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a mountainous task.

But 15-time European champions Real have produced some unlikely comebacks down the years – most recently against Manchester City and Chelsea in 2022, plus Bayern Munich last season – and Bellingham wants to be involved in another memorable turnaround.

The England midfielder said: “It’s something that you want to be a part of. You want to add to the history of this club.

“There’s not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn’t already been done.

“Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something (overcome a 3-0 deficit) for the first time and that’s really important to us.”

“As far as being mentally strong enough, we believe so. You can’t come into a game like this thinking there’s going to be anything other than a comeback.

“That’s the way we’re thinking about the game. We’re ready, we’re excited and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s a weird environment these last few days. One of the worst results we could possibly imagine away and for some reason everyone thinks it’s nailed on that we’ll comeback.

“It’s a nice feeling, I have to say. There’s a lot of trust in the talent. It means you’re at a club that’s unlike any other, the best in the world.

“That’s what it represents to me. There’s a pressure that comes with that for sure and we want to deliver on what everyone thinks.

“That’s the goal and there is a pressure, but that’s what it’s all about isn’t it?”

Real overturned a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s City in 2022 and came from behind to beat Bayern Munich in the last four last season.

Bellingham said those comebacks gave the current side confidence of progressing to the semi-finals.

“The more you get speaking to the other lads and you see how confident they are, the more it rubs off on you, the lads that have experienced these situations before.

“It rubs off. It’s infectious and it makes you a lot more comfortable with the situation we’re in.”