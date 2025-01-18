Everton vs Tottenham betting tips

Everton face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts looking to earn their first win under returning manager David Moyes (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Toffees fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last time out and that leaves them 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

However, they face a Tottenham side who are struggling to find any form of their own, having fallen to a 2-1 loss in the north London derby in midweek.

Spurs find themselves in 14th, just two places above the Toffees but with seven more points, illustrating both Spurs’ poor form and Everton’s potential difficulty in climbing clear of the relegation spots.

While Everton are ranked as outsiders to be relegated – with betting sites pricing them at 11/4 – Moyes’ side still need to pick up points quickly.

And Sunday’s game could be a good chance to do so, though football betting sites have the hosts as slight underdogs at 9/5, with a Spurs win offered at 7/5 and a draw priced at 5/2.

Everton vs Tottenham betting preview: Spurs to edge close contest

Betting apps have Spurs as the slight favourites ahead of the match, and despite their recent mixed form, Ange Postecoglou’s side should have more than enough to get past a struggling, disjointed Everton side.

Moyes lamented that the Toffees are “desperately needing to add some quality in some areas” after the loss against Villa, with Everton having scored just one goal in their last six matches – that came in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

And while this would suggest that a wager on Everton not scoring might be a good idea, Spurs’ own defensive issues suggest that Everton may find a way to end their own goal drought.

Spurs have shipped 13 goals across their last five Premier League matches, but while that may be enough for Everton to find the net once, the visitors will likely have enough quality up front to grab the win if Son, Solanke and Kulusevski are all fit.

In that case, a wager on both teams to score but Spurs to win could offer good value at 3/1 with William Hill.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score - 3/1 William Hill

Everton vs Tottenham betting tips: Kulusevski to star in narrow win

If Spurs are to win on Sunday, there are a handful of players who are the ones that will likely make it happen.

Dominic Solanke and Heung Min Son have both chipped in with goals and assists this season, though the South Korean had lost form before his goal against Arsenal, while Solanke has just seven league goals since joining in the summer.

Instead, it is Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski who has provided much of the attacking spark for Spurs so far this season.

The 24-year-old has eight goals and eight assists in the league, and has been the best player in the side on several occasions this term.

While he tends to struggle when the rest of the team do – such as against Arsenal and other better sides - the Swede has grabbed recent goals and assists against Southampton, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolves, so he could offer good value to grab a goal or assist.

To that end, a wager on Spurs to win and Kulusevski to score or assist could provide value at 11/4 with bet365.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction 2: Spurs to win and Kulusevski to score or assist - 11/4 bet365

