Everton and Liverpool meet on Wednesday in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with both sides desperate for points for very different reasons (7:30pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ app).

For Liverpool, it’s the chance to go nine points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, while for Everton a win would see them move 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The two sides are currently separated by 15 places and 30 points in the league table but traditionally, none of that matters when it comes to the derby.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 league games, winning 14 and drawing five, and on both previous occasions that they’ve gone into an away league game against Everton on an unbeaten run of this length or greater, they’ve lost.

They were beaten 1-0 in October 1978 while on a 23-game unbeaten run and 1-0 in March 1998 while on a 31-game unbeaten run.

This one feels a bit different though, especially after Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup. This game is the perfect one to bounce back in and the chance of opening up a nine-point gap at the top of the league is a huge incentive.

Everton vs Liverpool betting preview: Reds to keep marching on

Since David Moyes returned to Everton there has been a huge upturn in results with three wins from the five games he has taken charge of.

They lost 1-0 to Aston Villa before beating Tottenham, Brighton and Leicester but perhaps the biggest shock is that they scored seven goals in those three which is as many as they had scored in their previous eight.

They go into the match on the back of a 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Bournemouth but there is no shame in that, after all, who hasn’t been beaten by the Cherries this season?

In the league though they have lost just two of their last 10 games at home, winning four and drawing the other four, and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool will have to be firing if they are to break down the stubborn Toffees' defence. Moyes’ men have conceded just 28 goals in their 23 games, which is less than 15 other teams in the Premier League - their problem has been scoring.

In contrast, the Reds have scored the most goals this season, 56, at an average of 2.4 goals per game, and they’ve conceded just 21, which is the lowest in the league. Surely something has to give on Wednesday?

Football betting sites make Liverpool no bigger than 5/11 to win the match, with an Everton win 7/1 and the draw 15/4.

Moyes won just three of his previous 22 Merseyside derbies in the league between 2002 and 2013, losing 12 in total but he did draw seven during that time.

This is his first match against Liverpool as Everton boss since a goalless draw at Anfield in May 2013, while for Arne Slot this is his first-ever experience of a derby after this game was postponed from 7 December 2024.

Only one Liverpool boss has won their first-ever league Merseyside derby when that match has come away from home and that was Kenny Dalglish, whose side secured a 3-2 win in September 1985.

Slot has made managing Liverpool and managing in the Premier League look simple, though, so you wouldn’t put it past him making winning a derby look easy either.

Since 2000, Everton have won just six of the 54 meetings between the two sides, but they did win the last match at Goodison 2-0 with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the scoresheet, ending the Reds’ 12-game unbeaten run on their patch.

If Liverpool can get an early goal, then this game could be relatively easy but if the Blues’ backline can frustrate Salah and co then it could be a nervy night for Reds fans.

We lean towards the latter and you can get 11/4 on the Reds winning by one goal on some betting sites, including bet365.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win by one goal - 11/4 Bet365

Mo to the rescue again

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 21 goals in Liverpool’s 12 Premier League away games this season, netting 13 times and providing eight assists.

In total, he has scored 26 and has 18 assists so far, and if you factor in he has scored seven goals in 11 games against Everton then he is an obvious choice to be involved in goals on Wednesday.

Betting apps are offering 7/2 on him scoring first and 11/10 on him scoring at any time. You can also get 4/7 on him scoring or assisting.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction 2: Salah to score last - 10/3 BoyleSports

