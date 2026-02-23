Is Everton vs Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Michael Carrick will look to get his side back to winning ways as Manchester United travel to Everton in the Premier League.
The Red Devils have enjoyed an unbeaten start to life under interim boss Carrick but the former midfielder saw his 100 per cent record come to an end against West Ham last Tuesday.
They now return to action against the Toffees looking to keep up the pace in the race for Champions League qualification, after Chelsea dropped points against Burnley and Liverpool won late at Nottingham Forest.
Everton, meanwhile, will hope for a repeat of their heroics earlier in the season which saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s goal prove enough to snatch all three points at Old Trafford, despite post-match focus being on Blues infighting between teammates Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Everton vs Manchester United?
Everton’s clash with Manchester United kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 23 February at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.
Team news
Everton have no fresh injury concerns although Jake O’Brien will miss the clash due to suspension, with Seamus Coleman in line to fill in. Jack Grealish remains a long-term absentee after fracturing his foot.
Man United are still without Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu due to injury.
Predicted line-ups
Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks