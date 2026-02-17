Manchester United will not budge on Marcus Rashford price ahead of possible summer move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will not reduce the asking price for Marcus Rashford if Barcelona want to buy the on-loan forward.

Barcelona have an option to purchase the England international for £26m in the summer and there are suggestions in Spain that they may seek to renegotiate the deal and try and get Rashford for less.

But United’s view is that, if Barcelona do choose to keep the 28-year-old, they will have to pay the amount agreed.

It is thought that Rashford, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Old Trafford, is keen to stay with the reigning champions of La Liga.

He has impressed during his stint at the Nou Camp, getting 10 goals and 11 assists from his 34 appearances.

Rashford has not played for United since December 2024 after being exiled from the first team by former head coach Ruben Amorim and then spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Amorim’s sacking could have opened the door for him to return to Old Trafford, with his former teammate Michael Carrick now in charge, albeit only until the end of the season.

open image in gallery Man Utd will not reduce their previously negotiated price for Rashford if Barcelona want to buy him this summer ( AFP via Getty Images )

In October, Rashford said his preference was to remain at Barcelona after the end of his loan. If they were to buy the Mancunian, who scored 138 goals in 426 games for United, it would remove one of the biggest salaries on the wage bill at Old Trafford, though Barcelona are covering his pay in full this season.

Since Rashford last played for United, they have bought three other forwards at a cost of around £200m, in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.