Jim Ratcliffe avoids FA charge after controversial immigration comments
Ratcliffe claimed the UK had been ‘colonised by immigrants’ in a widely-condemned interview with Sky News
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has escaped an FA charge for his controversial comments about immigration.
The Manchester United co-owner has instead been reminded of his responsibilities as a participant in football after he gave an interview in which he said the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants”.
Ratcliffe’s remarks drew widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the 73-year-old billionaire subsequently issued an apology.
The FA looked into Ratcliffe before deciding not to take disciplinary action against the Ineos businessman.
But United had taken the step of issuing a statement in which they said they were a “welcoming and inclusive” club.
And head coach Michael Carrick supported the club statement and struck a different note from Ratcliffe when he addressed the issue.
He said: “Throughout the years, as a player and member of staff and as a supporter, we are really proud of the environment and culture we’ve got at the club.
“Equality and diversity and respect for each other is something we look to carry through every day. I have travelled the world and know what this club means to an awful lot of people. I am fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every day. I am proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks