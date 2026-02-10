Buoyant Bournemouth come from behind to pile more home misery on Everton
Everton 1-2 Bournemouth: Host’s woes at Hill-Dickinson Stadium continue as goals from Rayan and Amine Adli secure all three points for the south coast side
Everton’s struggles to establish the Hill-Dickinson Stadium as a fortress continued as they once again undermined their own efforts in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.
Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half penalty had briefly offered a glimpse of European football, a victory potentially lifting them into sixth place.
However, two glaring misses from Thierno Barry, both from six yards, proved pivotal.
The Toffees then imploded in a chaotic eight-minute spell in the second half, conceding twice and seeing Jake O’Brien dismissed.
Uncontested headers from £25million January signing Rayan, who atoned for conceding the penalty with a second goal in successive starts, and Amine Adli sealed their fate, a scenario likely to infuriate manager David Moyes.
This latest home setback leaves Everton with just one victory at their new ground since November 8, and now more losses (five) than wins (four) on the banks of the River Mersey.
Such form renders European aspirations increasingly improbable. Instead of challenging for continental spots, the club now finds itself looking nervously over its shoulder, with Bournemouth, Newcastle, Sunderland, and Fulham all within striking distance.
