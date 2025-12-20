Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

Everton vs Arsenal live: Toffees making life difficult as Arteta’s side chase Premier League top spot

The Gunners have relinquished top spot in the Premier League after Manchester City’s win over West Ham

16-year-old defender Salmon could handle the Premier League - Arteta

Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David MoyesEverton in the Premier League.

The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.

Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.

The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

Follow all the action in The Independent’s live blog below:

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Arsenal (Gyokeres, 27')

Viktor Gyokeres steps up... and SLAMS it past Jordan Pickford!

Penalty-saving specialist Pickford goes the right way but there’s no stopping that. Arsenal lead!

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:27

PENALTY! Everton 0-0 Arsenal

25 mins: Stone. Wall.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:25

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

23 mins: Arsenal didn’t get a penalty a second ago. They will now.

O’Brien leaps from the corner and handles the ball with both hands in the air. It’s gone to VAR and this will definitely be a spot kick.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:25

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

22 mins: CLOSE! Some drama, at last!

Timber’s low delivery takes a fortuitous deflection, looping off Mykolenko towards the back post where Gyokeres is bearing down.

It misses the Swede and bounces out for a corner, but Arsenal want a penalty for a push in the back. They’re not getting it.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:24

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

20 mins: First half-chances for Arsenal as a low cross is deflected out towards Zubimendi, but the Spaniard snatches at the effort and blazes wildly over.

Gyokeres then rises to meet a curling delivery but can’t quite get enough on it to divert the ball inside the post.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:21

'Man for man'

Here’s Richard Jolly inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium:

“Everton are going man for man in midfield in a bid to halt Arsenal - though Tim Iroegbunam v Declan Rice may not be a fair contest.”

Richard Jolly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium20 December 2025 20:19

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

14 mins: Everton aren’t allowing Arsenal to build up any sort of rhythm and they’re making life difficult from Arteta’s side, as seen by a couple of deep deliveries that given Raya trouble.

It’s been a promising start for Moyes.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:15

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

10 mins: It’s been a slow start. A lot of long balls.

A couple of crosses actually go into the box from Everton players, aiming for Barry, but they’re dealt with by Arsenal heads.

Everton are seeing a lot of the ball, so there’s that.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:10

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

6 mins: Both teams kind of feeling each other out so far - ticking it around the back before sending a searching ball long, usually to know avail. Rinse and repeat.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:06

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

3 mins: Important early intervention by Keane to prevent Arsenal from breaking in behind.

Great noise inside the Hill Dickinson.

Will Castle20 December 2025 20:03

