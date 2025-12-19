Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury updates on Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Zubimendi before Everton clash
Arsenal still have several fitness issues as they prepare to visit Merseyside on Saturday
Gabriel is “not far” from returning to the Arsenal line-up, Mikel Arteta has revealed, as the manager gave an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Everton this weekend.
The Brazilian defender was integral to Arsenal’s impressive start to the season before suffering a hip injury playing for Brazil against Senegal in a friendly at the Emirates last month.
Arsenal have kept only one clean sheet in the five Premier League games since Gabriel was injured, which coincided with a knock to his long-term defensive partner William Saliba. Saliba is now back in the team and Arteta hinted it might not be long before Gabriel returns to join him.
“He’s pushing hard, as he does,” Arteta said. “He’s doing [training] sessions, he’s not too far. We have to see how he progresses but we are quite positive.”
Ben White added his name to the injury list with a hamstring strain picked up during the Gunners’ dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend, and he is not expected to return until the new year.
“He’s out [of the Everton game],” Arteta confirmed. “He’s evolving well. It’s not a major injury but it will keep him out for a few games. It’s not a major problem, he’s a really fast healer so let’s hope to have him after the next few games.”
Arteta also spoke about Kai Havertz, suggesting he could soon return to the side after a long period out with a knee injury, and explained that Martin Zubimendi missed training this week due to load management.
