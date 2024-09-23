Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester United are among the clubs set to begin their European adventure this week, as the Europa League kicks off across Wednesday and Thursday.

While usually only being played on the latter day, Uefa have designated this gameweek an exclusive one for their second-tier competition, following the Champions League having its own clear round last week.

Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers are also representing the Premier League and Scottish Premiership, both playing on Thursday, while other big draws for the competition this term come from Real Sociedad, Roma and Turkish trio Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Here’s everything you need to know as the Europa League starts, including every fixture to watch out for this week.

When are the British sides playing?

Manchester United play on Wednesday night, while Spurs and Rangers are in action one day later. TV channels for each game can be seen below.

How can I watch the Europa League?

As with all Uefa competitions, every game is watchable via TNT Sports or streamed across the discovery+ app. A full list of channels for all 18 matches is visible here.

Wednesday 2 October (8pm BST unless stated)

AZ vs Elfsborg (5:45pm)

Bodo/Glimt vs Porto (5:45pm)

Dinamo Kyiv v Lazio

Midtjylland v Hoffenheim

Galatasaray v PAOK

Ludogorets v Slavia Prague

Manchester United v FC Twente (TNT Sports 1)

Nice v Real Sociedad

Anderlecht v Ferencvaros

Thursday 3 October (8pm BST unless stated)

Fenerbahce v Union SG

Malmo v Rangers (TNT Sports 2)

Ajax v Besiktas

Eintracht Frankfurt v Plzen

FCSB v Rigas

Lyon v Olympiacos

Roma v Athletic Club

Braga v Maccabi Tel Aviv

Tottenham v Qarabag (TNT Sports 1)

Europa League odds - outright winner, selected sides

Tottenham 5/1

Man United 11/2

Roma 9/1

Athletic 10/1

Real Sociedad 12/1

Porto 12/1

Lazio 16/1

Eintracht 22/1

Galatasaray 22/1

Fenerbahce 22/1

Rangers 100/1

