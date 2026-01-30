Europa League draw live: Nottingham Forest and Celtic to learn knockout play-off opponents
The Europa League reaches the knockout phase, with Aston Villa safely through to the last 16 and Nottingham Forest tasked with a play-off tie
The Europa League knockout phase play-offs are here with Nottingham Forest and Celtic waiting to discover their next opponents.
Celtic got the result they needed to avoid elimination from the competition in Thursday’s league-phase finale as they staved off a comeback to beat Utrecht at Parkhead, ensuring them a play-off tie with either Bundesliga side Stuttgart or Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros.
They join Forest in the hat, who thrashed Ferencvaros 4-0 on the final matchday in the knowledge that they had already mathematically qualified for the next stage. Sean Dyche’s side will drawn against one of Turkish giants Fenerbahce or Greek side Panathinaikos in the play-offs.
Aston Villa were the only side from the British contingent to finish in the top eight, earning a bye to the last 16 where they will face one of Red Star Belgrade, Celta Viga, PAOK or Lille.
Follow along for all the results from the draw, the schedule and reaction to the draw in Nyon, Switzerland:
When is the Europa League knockout phase play-off draw and how can I watch it?
The 2025/26 Europa League knockout phase play-off draw starts at 12pm GMT on Friday 30 January, in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw includes teams that finished ninth to 24th place in the league phase, with the top eight sides in the league phase qualifying automatically for the last 16.
How can I watch the Europa League draw?
The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and the Europa League app, while Independent Sport will have a live blog with all the results from the draw and the latest reaction.
Which teams are in the Europa League knockout phase play-off draw?
There are 16 teams in the Europa League knockout phase play-off draw, including two-thirds of the remaining British contingent.
With the number representing their finish in the league phase, the following teams are seeded:
9. Genk (Belgium)
10. Bologna (Italy)
11. Stuttgart (Germany)
12. Ferencvaros (Hungary)
13. Nottingham Forest (England)
14. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
15. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
16. Celta Vigo (Spain)
The remaining teams are unseeded:
17. PAOK (Greece)
18. Lille (France)
19. Fenerbahce (Turkey)
20. Panathinaikos (Greece)
21. Celtic (Scotland)
22. Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria)
23. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
24. Brann (Norway)
Forest and Celtic to learn Europa League knockout play-off fate
The Europa League league phase is over, with eight teams already in the last 16, including Aston Villa.
Joining Unai Emery’s side in the last 16 are: Lyon, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, Freiburg and Roma.
But Nottingham Forest and Celtic could join them if they win their play-off ties.
Follow all the build-up to the draw following the Champions League knockout phase play-off draw.
