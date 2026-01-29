Fast-starting Celtic stave off Utrecht comeback to seal Europa League play-off spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic set up a Europa League play-off clash with either Ferencvaros or Stuttgart after beating Dutch side FC Utrecht 4-2 in their final group stage match at Celtic Park.

An early strike from Benjamin Nygren, an own goal from Nick Viergever and an Arne Engels penalty looked to have Celtic coasting, only for Utrecht to narrow the deficit thanks to efforts from Dani de Wit and Adrian Blake.

A fourth goal, though, from Auston Trusty secured Celtic’s safe passage through to Friday’s draw, where they will be paired with either Ferencvaros of Hungary or German side Stuttgart in a two-legged tie to be played on 19 and 26 February.

Celtic knew beforehand they would likely need a victory to progress against a Utrecht side already eliminated from the competition and duly got the job done, albeit with that mid-game wobble.

Martin O’Neill made two enforced changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Hearts at Tynecastle. Out went their two recent loan signings, Tomas Cvancara and Julian Araujo, both ineligible, replaced by Sebastian Tounekti and Colby Donovan.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas started for a Utrecht side who had taken just one point from their previous seven group stage matches before arriving in Glasgow.

Barkas was soon picking the ball out of his net as Celtic forged into the lead after just six minutes.

open image in gallery Benjamin Nygren gave Celtic an early lead ( REUTERS )

Donovan worked a short corner with Callum McGregor before getting the return pass and then picking out Kieran Tierney. The Scotland defender drove to the line before crossing for Nygren to tap in for a simple goal.

Celtic doubled their lead in the 10th minute thanks largely to a mistake from Barkas, whose attempted pass to Mike van der Hoorn was easily picked off by Nygren.

The Swede’s cross was deflected into his own net by the unfortunate Viergever to leave Celtic firmly in control of the contest.

It was one-way traffic at this point and Barkas partially redeemed himself by tipping a Nygren free-kick around a post for a corner, but a third Celtic goal was not far away.

Finnish referee Mohammad Al-Emara was called to the pitchside monitor by the VAR to look at a potential penalty and duly awarded Celtic the spot-kick for a handball by De Wit.

Liam Scales initially looked he might take it before handing over the ball to Engels, who clinically despatched his effort beyond Barkas to give Celtic a 3-0 lead and seemingly all but settle things after 19 minutes.

open image in gallery Arne Engels' spot-kick put Celtic in a commanding position ( Getty Images )

The game entered a lull after that until Utrecht gave themselves a lifeline when De Wit shot low past Kasper Schmeichel in the final minute of the first half.

The goalkeeper then made a smart save to keep out Niklas Vesterlund’s header as the visitors threatened a second.

That goal arrived after 62 minutes when Blake’s long-range effort beat Schmeichel to bring Utrecht back into the match at 3-2.

Celtic were rocking, but a fourth goal just minutes later settled any rising nerves when Trusty rose to glance Engel’s corner beyond Barkas.