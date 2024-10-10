Erling Haaland breaks silence over throwing ball at Gabriel’s head

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Erling Haaland has insisted he has no regrets over hurling a ball at Gabriel Magalhaes’s head after Manchester City snatched a dramatic draw against Arsenal last month.

John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser earned the hosts a point in an at-times ill-tempered Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland subsequently picked up the ball and threw it at Arsenal defender Gabriel, striking him on the dome in a peculiar incident.

The Norwegian insists, though, that he would not change anything about the clash.

“It was in the heat of the match and a bit of everything happened in that match,” the striker explained ahead of Norway’s Nations League fixture against Slovenia.

“What happens on the football pitch, happens on the football pitch. That’s the way it is. I don’t regret anything in life.”

Haaland also exchanged words with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and forward Gabriel Jesus as two title rivalries renewed hostilities.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland also exchanged words with Mikel Arteta ( Sky Sports )

The two clubs entered the October international break a point behind league leaders Liverpool, and meet again at the Emirates Stadium on 1 February in a potentially pivotal encounter.

Asked about his post-match confrontation with Haaland, Arteta said after the draw at the Etihad: “It was a very emotional game, but they all are in different ways. It’s part of football, part of sport, and after the game we move on.”