Erling Haaland provokes Mikel Arteta with two-word message during fiery handshake

Erling Haaland told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” in a fiery post-match handshake after Manchester City rescued a 2-2 draw in a heated clash at the Etihad.

Haaland slapped Arteta on the back as he told the Arsenal boss to “stay humble, eh, stay humble” after the full-time whistle.

Arteta turned around to face Haaland after hearing the comment and stared at the Norwegian striker, but then walked away.

Gabriel Jesus overheard the comment and said to Haaland in response: “Come, come why you saying, you talking” as Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg leans in.

Haaland pushed Jesus away as Jack Grealish stepped in to separate the pair, as Arteta dragged Ben White and Jesus away from the scene to head towards the Arsenal supporters.

Haaland, who scored his 100th goal for City earlier in the contest, was also involved in a clash with defender Gabriel following John Stones’ equaliser in the 98th minute.

Haaland picked up the ball from the net and bounced it off the back of Gabriel’s head as he ran away to celebrate with his team-mates.

When Arsenal then kicked off to restart play, Haaland ran directly at Gabriel, sparking a further confrontation between the Premier League title rivals.

Afterwards, Bernardo Silva appeared to mock rival Arsenal players over their lack of trophies and then took aim at the Gunners’ tactics.

Silva accused Arsenal of “dark arts” and said Arteta’s side wasted time as they held on with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off on the stroke of half time.

Afterwards, both teams clashed in the middle of the pitch with Silva appearing to taunt Arsenal’s lack of trophies by forming a ‘0’ with his thumb and forefinger and holding it towards defender Gabriel.

In a post-match interview, Silva said the difference between Manchester City’s rivalry with Arsenal and their rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was down to trophies and that the Gunners had yet to win them.

“Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t,” Silva said.

“Liverpool always faced us face to face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry.”