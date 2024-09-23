Ian Wright blasts Erling Haaland for ‘coward’s move’ in heated Arsenal incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal legend Ian Wright called out Erling Haaland for a “coward’s move” after the Manchester City striker threw the ball into the back of rival defender Gabriel’s head following their dramatic equaliser on Sunday.

Haaland was at the centre of a heated clash at the Etihad Stadium and emotions spilled over following John Stones’ equaliser in the 98th minute, which denied Arsenal a famous win after playing the second half with 10 men.

Haaland, who scored his 100th City goal and was involved in a long-running battle with Arsenal centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba, later clashed with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and told him to “stay humble” after full-time.

Before then, the Norway international celebrated the late equaliser by grabbing the ball from the net and throwing it into the back of Gabriel’s head. The Brazilian had covered his face with his shirt and was looking the other way when Haaland struck him with the ball.

On Instagram, former Arsenal striker Wright said he thought Haaland was “bigger than that” and said the 24-year-old’s behaviour had upset him more than Leandro Trossard’s controversial red card on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

"The one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland’s coward’s move," Wright said. “Throwing the ball at Gabi’s head when he’s not looking. When Gabi’s back’s turned to him. Real coward’s move. Gabi would look him in the eye, you know.

“I’m looking at this as a really good defender versus striker, for the years to come. Them two, I love watching them, and then you do a coward’s move like that.

"That’s what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you [Haaland] were bigger than that."

The incident was checked by VAR but it was not deemed to be a red card offence.

When Arsenal then kicked off to restart play, Haaland ran directly at Gabriel, sparking a further confrontation between the Premier League title rivals.

After full-time, Haaland slapped Arteta on the back as he told the Arsenal boss to “stay humble, eh, stay humble”.

Haaland then pushed Gabriel Jesus away as Jack Grealish stepped in to separate the pair, as Arteta dragged Ben White and Jesus away from the scene to head towards the Arsenal supporters.

In a further incident, Haaland was seen asking the 17-year-old Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly: “Who the f*** are you?”