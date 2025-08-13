The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Eredivisie Odds: Latest 2025/26 Dutch Eredivisie betting odds
Find the latest Eredivisie odds for the title winner, top scorer and individual matches for the 2025/26 season in the Netherlands
The 2025/26 Eredivisie season is underway and there’s plenty to be excited about heading into this latest campaign for those teams in the Dutch top flight.
The Dutch league is home to celebrated clubs including Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord and has a reputation for the development of young talents, including Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo, Patrick Kluivert and others.
The Netherlands’ most famous trio of clubs has won six European Cups between them and they continue to dominate domestic football, PSV having emerged triumphant in a close title race with Ajax last season.
This page is the home of the latest and best Eredivisie odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Dutch Eredivisie odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on the competition.
Readers will find not only the top value on Eredivisie winner odds but also relegation odds and the best odds for individual matches.
All Eredivisie odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all the football odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.
Eredivisie Match Odds
This section details the latest Eredivisie odds for matches during the season.
The Eredivisie features 18 teams, with each club playing 34 matches.
The 2025/26 season got underway on 8 August and will conclude on 17 May. However, the Eredivisie has a short winter break, which starts on 20 December this season, with the league resuming on 10 January.
Match odds can fluctuate based on form, injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion, with any changes made by bookmakers immediately reflected in our live odds.
Eredivisie Title Winner Odds
Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord typically battle for the title, with FC Twente in 2009/10 the last team outside the big three to emerge triumphant.
PSV overhauled a huge deficit to Ajax last season to win their 26th league title, with the Amsterdam-based side having led the standings by nine points entering the final five games.
Ajax are still the most successful team in Eredivisie history though – winning 36 league titles – while Feyenoord have 16 championships to their name.
Below is a table of the last five Eredivisie winners with their winning points totals.
Season
Winner
Points
2024/25
PSV
79
2023/24
PSV
91
2022/23
Feyenoord
82
2021/22
Ajax
83
2020/21
Ajax
88
Eredivisie Top Scorer Odds
The top scorer betting market is a popular long-term wager in the Dutch league, and the prize has gone to some of football’s most famous names, including Luis Suarez, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo and Marco van Basten.
Bettors may want to consider penalty-taking duties, international commitments like AFCON, and injury history before placing a top scorer wager on betting apps.
Currently, each-way bets are not available with the majority of UK betting sites on the top scorer market, so any wagers will have to be win-only.
Below are the last five Golden Boot winners and their respective tallies.
Season
Player
Club
Goals
2024/25
Sem Steijn
Feyenoord
24
2023/24
Vangelis Pavlidis / Luuk de Jong
AZ/PSV
29
2022/23
Anastasios Douvikas / Xavi Simons
Utrecht/PSV
19
2021/22
Sebastien Haller
Ajax
21
2020/21
Giorgos Giakoumakis
VVV
26
