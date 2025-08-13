Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025/26 Eredivisie season is underway and there’s plenty to be excited about heading into this latest campaign for those teams in the Dutch top flight.

The Dutch league is home to celebrated clubs including Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord and has a reputation for the development of young talents, including Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo, Patrick Kluivert and others.

The Netherlands’ most famous trio of clubs has won six European Cups between them and they continue to dominate domestic football, PSV having emerged triumphant in a close title race with Ajax last season.

This page is the home of the latest and best Eredivisie odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Dutch Eredivisie odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on the competition.

Readers will find not only the top value on Eredivisie winner odds but also relegation odds and the best odds for individual matches.

All Eredivisie odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all the football odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.

Eredivisie Match Odds

This section details the latest Eredivisie odds for matches during the season.

The Eredivisie features 18 teams, with each club playing 34 matches.

The 2025/26 season got underway on 8 August and will conclude on 17 May. However, the Eredivisie has a short winter break, which starts on 20 December this season, with the league resuming on 10 January.

Match odds can fluctuate based on form, injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion, with any changes made by bookmakers immediately reflected in our live odds.

Eredivisie Title Winner Odds

Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord typically battle for the title, with FC Twente in 2009/10 the last team outside the big three to emerge triumphant.

PSV overhauled a huge deficit to Ajax last season to win their 26th league title, with the Amsterdam-based side having led the standings by nine points entering the final five games.

Ajax are still the most successful team in Eredivisie history though – winning 36 league titles – while Feyenoord have 16 championships to their name.

Below is a table of the last five Eredivisie winners with their winning points totals.

Season Winner Points 2024/25 PSV 79 2023/24 PSV 91 2022/23 Feyenoord 82 2021/22 Ajax 83 2020/21 Ajax 88

Eredivisie Top Scorer Odds

The top scorer betting market is a popular long-term wager in the Dutch league, and the prize has gone to some of football’s most famous names, including Luis Suarez, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo and Marco van Basten.

Bettors may want to consider penalty-taking duties, international commitments like AFCON, and injury history before placing a top scorer wager on betting apps.

Currently, each-way bets are not available with the majority of UK betting sites on the top scorer market, so any wagers will have to be win-only.

Below are the last five Golden Boot winners and their respective tallies.

Season Player Club Goals 2024/25 Sem Steijn Feyenoord 24 2023/24 Vangelis Pavlidis / Luuk de Jong AZ/PSV 29 2022/23 Anastasios Douvikas / Xavi Simons Utrecht/PSV 19 2021/22 Sebastien Haller Ajax 21 2020/21 Giorgos Giakoumakis VVV 26

