Enzo Maresca has drawn on his personal trauma surrounding footballing tragedy to empathise with Liverpool’s players as they continue to grieve the loss of Diogo Jota.

The forward died in July at the age of 28 following a car accident, just weeks after he had helped the team to the Premier League title.

Arne Slot's side lead the way this season after six matches and the Chelsea head coach - who suffered a similar tragedy in 2007 when Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta died suddenly - believes the Reds' performances have been the more remarkable for what they are going through.

"I don't think it's better to play them now just because they've dropped points," said Maresca, whose side face the champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"It's always a tough game. The way they're doing this season is fantastic, especially after the Jota tragedy.

open image in gallery Liverpool manager Arne Slot (centre) stood during a minute’s silence in memory of Diogo Jota (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I went through exactly the same when I was a player 20 years ago. It's not easy for the players, it's not easy for the club or the manager. When you arrive at the training ground and see every day that place empty. You have to be very strong.

"This is the reason why for me they're doing better than good because they are trying to deal with a problem that is not easy."

Spain international Puerta died three days after collapsing on the pitch during a LaLiga match between Sevilla and Getafe, with Maresca on the field at the time.

The cause of death was recorded as cardiac arrest caused by a hereditary heart condition.

open image in gallery Maresca suffered a similar tragedy in 2007 when Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta died suddenly ( PA Wire )

Liverpool are looking to return to winning ways in west London after losing their unbeaten record against Crystal Palace last weekend.

They will face a Chelsea side still without Cole Palmer, who Maresca hoped will be back after the international break, though the exciting 18-year-old winger Estevao Willian could step in.

The Brazil international has been used sparingly since arriving in the summer whilst he acclimatises to English football.

"Estevao reminds me of Cole when he was with me for the Under-23s at (Manchester) City," said Maresca. "I think Cole's path has been similar to Estevao's in terms of starting as a winger and then slowly you can move inside.

"The Premier League is completely different. If you want to play in the middle you need to be prepared physically. Cole now is like that, and I see Estevao exactly the same way."

