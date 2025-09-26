Cole Palmer to ‘rest for three weeks’ as Chelsea offer update on groin injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer will be rested by Chelsea until after the international break in order to manage his recovery from a groin injury, Enzo Maresca has said.

Palmer limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United last weekend and Maresca said that, although he does not require surgery, the Blues will not take any risks over his fitness.

Palmer is therefore set to miss the upcoming games against Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea hosting the Premier League champions on 4 October.

The 23-year-old is also set to miss England’s October camp. The forward was also unavailable to England boss Thomas Tuchel for September’s double-header against Andorra and Serbia due to injury.

“We decided to protect a little bit Cole,” Maresca explained. “In terms of not letting his injury getting worse.

"We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100 per cent and to be fit after the international break.

“I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”

open image in gallery Palmer was brought off at Old Trafford ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also likely to be out until the international break due to a calf issue, while Wesley Fofana suffered a concussion during Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win at Lincoln City, Maresca added.

Club World Cup winners Chelsea, who have picked up eight points from their first five Premier League matches, are also without Levi Colwill, Liam Delap and Dario Essugo due to injuries.

"In this moment, for different reasons, we have problems. We have seven or eight players out. Is this a consequence of last season? I don't know," Maresca added.

"We try always to rotate players. That has to be the main target this season because of the amount of games, the amount of injuries. Sometimes you are not able to rotate because you don't have the right numbers."

Includes reporting from Reuters