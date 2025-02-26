England Women vs Spain Women betting tips

England face world champions Spain at Wembley tonight in a repeat of the 2023 Women's World Cup final, looking for their first win of this season’s Nations League (8pm, ITV4)

Sarina Wiegman’s side were held to 1-1 draw in their opening game in Portugal on Friday, while Spain led the group after coming from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2.

Since winning Euro 2022 and then losing out in the World Cup final a year later, England have struggled to reach those levels and have won just two of their last six matches.

While Spain, despite all of the off-field issues, have continued where they left off in Sydney. They won the inaugural Nations League but were knocked out of the Olympics at the semi-final stage by Brazil.

With just five months to go until Euro 2025, this match will give the England head coach a chance to see how her side shapes up against a team that are 3/1 favourites on betting sites to take the title from the Lionesses come the summer.

No happy Wembley return for England

Football betting sites make Spain the favourites to win at Wembley at 8/11, while England are 17/5 and you can get 29/10 on a draw. The two sides have met 12 times so far and it’s England who lead the head-to-head 6-3 while three meetings have ended all square.

Five of England’s wins have all come at home and you have to go back to 2020 for Spain’s last victory in England, when they won a friendly 1-0.

Since then, England beat Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022, with a 96th-minute winner from Georgia Stanway, before Spain got their revenge a year later in Australia.

England go into the game with just two wins in their last five, those coming in friendlies against Switzerland and South Africa. They drew with Portugal and the USA, the latter in another friendly, and were beaten 4-3 by Germany at Wembley, back in October.

Spain have won their last three matches against Belgium, France and South Korea and drew their previous two against Italy and Canada, so England are going to have to be on their game if they are to get anything from the game.

The Lionesses are without Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Lotte Wubben-Moy who you would expect to feature if they were fit, while Chloe Kelly is short of game time this season, so we’re backing Spain to take the victory.

England Women vs Spain Women prediction: Spain to win and BTTS - 12/5 William Hill

