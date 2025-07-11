England vs Wales tips:

England to win by four or more goals - 5/4 Bet365

Alessia Russo to score first or last - 8/5 William Hill

England know a win against Wales, on Sunday, will be enough to secure their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2025 as they bid to retain the trophy.

After losing their opening game to France, Sarina Wiegman’s side bounced back in style with a 4-0 win over France to leapfrog them into second place in the Group D table.

Lauren James scored twice for England, who were disappointing in their 2-1 defeat to Wales, and further goals from Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone wrapped up the win.

In the other Group D match, Wales scored their first goal of a major tournament when captain Jess Fishlock cancelled out Clara Mateo’s early opener.

With half time fast approaching, France retook the lead from the penalty spot following a rash challenge by Ceri Holland on Mateo. Kadidiatou Diani stepped up and converted before second-half goals from Amel Majri and Grace Geyero secured victory.

That defeat, coupled with the 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, means Wales are almost certainly eliminated from the tournament.

To qualify, they need to beat England by a four-goal margin and hope France beats the Netherlands on Sunday, while France need just a point against the Dutch to secure qualification as Group D winners.

England to secure qualification

As much as Wales would love to upset the odds and beat their rivals, it’s hard to see how Rhian Wilkinson’s side will be able to stop an England team who have qualification in their grasp.

That defeat to France could just turn out to be the catalyst the side needed if they are to defy the odds and regain the trophy they won in 2023.

Finishing top of the group would see them meet world champions Spain in the semi-finals, so although there is a lot of football still to be played, that loss could give them the best chance to make the final!

England and Wales have met four times in total, with England winning three of them, while the other match ended in a draw.

That goalless draw came back in 2018 in the World Cup qualifiers and then manager Jayne Ludlow described the result as the best in Wales’ history.

They went on to be beaten in the return match as second-half goals from Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Nikita Parris secured a 3-0 win and England’s place in the World Cup.

Football betting sites all have England to win at odds of 1/18 and you can get 50/1 on Wales and 16/1 on a draw in the latest Women’s Euros odds.

England vs Wales prediction 1: England to win by four or more goals - 5/4 Bet365

Russo to open her scoring campaign

I backed Alessia Russo last time out, and although she wasn’t on the scoresheet, the forward did assist in three of England’s four goals on Wednesday.

She will be desperate to open her account for the Lionesses after previously enjoying so much success in front of goal in the big tournaments.

She scored three goals in seven appearances at the 2023 World Cup and four goals as England won the 2022 European Championships, including the back-heeled Goal of the Tournament against Sweden.

She’s 10/3 to score first on most betting sites or 8/13 to score at any time.

England vs Wales prediction 2: Russo to score first or last - 8/5 William Hill

