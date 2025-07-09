Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England vs Netherlands Betting Tips

England to win & BTTS - 13/5 Bet365

Russo to score anytime - 7/4 Bet365

We are only one game in but England must win when they face the Netherlands on Wednesday (5pm, BBC One) after losing against France in their first match as defending champions.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were beaten 2-1 in their opening game in Switzerland, while their latest opponents secured their first three points with a 3-0 over unfancied Wales to leave England third in the Group D table.

Only the top two go through to the quarter-finals, and betting sites have nudged England out to 8/11 to qualify, having made them 1/5 before a ball was kicked.

Two goals in three minutes did the damage against France as Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore gave the French side a 2-0 lead at the break after Alessia Russo had a goal ruled out for offside.

Keira Walsh pulled a goal back with just three minutes to go, when her long-range effort flew past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the France goal, but the Lionesses couldn’t grab an equaliser.

England’s defeat came after the Netherlands had already beaten Wales with Vivianne Miedema opening the scoring with her 100th international goal.

Further goals from Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts wrapped up the points before the hour mark, putting extra pressure on reigning champions England.

Those opening results have seen a significant shift in the odds, with football betting sites now listing England as the fourth favourite to retain the trophy, behind Spain, France, and Germany.

England vs Netherlands betting preview: Lionesses to rise to the occasion

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides and the first since England came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the Nations League back in December 2023.

Two goals from Lineth Beerensteyn gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break before Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp pulled England level.

Ella Toone completed the turnaround in stoppage time when she was on target from a Lauren James assist, and England would love to see those two combine again on Wednesday.

England are odds-on to win this game, but those quotes may be underestimating the quality of this Dutch side.

With Miedema continuing the form she showed for Manchester City, which saw her score seven goals in 11 league matches played, Wiegman’s team will need to be at their best to keep her quiet, but she is one player they should know how to play against after eight seasons in England.

We’re predicting a close game in Zurich, and it’s do or die for England. If they lose and France beat Wales, then they are out with a game still to play.

But they showed they can handle immense amounts of pressure when they lifted the trophy in 2022 and can demonstrate their mettle once more on Wednesday.

England vs Netherlands prediction 1: England to win & BTTS - 13/5 Bet365

England vs Netherlands best bets: Russo to strike

Alessia Russo thought she had scored the opening goal of the tournament for England on Saturday, when she fired in a rebound from Lauren Hemp's saved shot, only for VAR to rule it out for an offside in the build-up.

The 26-year-old finished the season with 24 goals for club and country and has scored in two of her last three England appearances, including in the 7-0 pre-tournament win over Jamaica.

She scored three goals in seven appearances at the 2023 World Cup and four goals as England won the 2022 European Championships, including the back-heeled Goal of the Tournament against Sweden.

She’s 11/2 to score first on most betting apps or 7/4 to score at any time.

England vs Netherlands prediction 2: Russo to score anytime - 7/4 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.