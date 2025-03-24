Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England vs Latvia Betting Tips

Kane to score two or more goals - 19/10 William Hill

Over 4.5 goals - 6/4 Unibet

After getting life under Thomas Tuchel off to a winning start on Friday, England will be hoping to make it six points out of six when they host Latvia at Wembley tonight (7.45pm, ITV1).

Anything less than a win would be embarrassing against a team currently ranked 136 places below them in the world standings.

Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania was more functional than flamboyant and the former Chelsea boss has spoken about wanting intensity, excitement and a hunger to win, so he will know he has work to do if we are to see that approach on the pitch.

But a win is a win and you don’t get bonus points for scoring more or players getting 10 out of 10 in the ratings - the important thing now is he gets to see the players first hand and understand exactly what he has to work with.

England vs Latvia Betting Preview: Flawless Start From Tuchel

Three points tonight are almost a given. After all, England haven’t lost a World Cup or European Championship qualifier at Wembley since November 2008, when they were beaten 3-2 by Croatia.

They are actually unbeaten in 32 straight World Cup qualifiers since losing 1-0 to Ukraine in 2009 and you have to go back to 2000 for the last time they were beaten at home in a World Cup qualifier, when they lost 1-0 to Germany with Dietmar Hamann scoring the only goal of the game.

England are a best-price of 1/25 on football betting sites, while Latvia are 100/1 and you can get 33/1 on a draw at Wembley.

The two sides both go into the game with maximum points from their opening game after Latvia won 1-0 in Andorra, with Dario Sits scoring the only goal of the game.

Surprisingly, this is the first ever meeting between the two sides and the stats are pretty good for England in their first meetings with sides, winning the previous 56 such matches. You have to go back to 1959 for when England last lost their first meeting with a side when Walter Winterbottom’s team were beaten 2-1 in a friendly by Mexico, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Since then they have won 42 and drawn 14 of their 56 inaugural matches.

If England get their act together early on and play more like how Tuchel envisions. this one could be any scoreline. Betting sites are offering 5/1 on a 4-0 win, but our preference is to go for over 4.5 goals.

England vs Latvia prediction 1: Over 4.5 goals - 6/4 Unibet

Kane To Keep Delivering

We already know there are changes to the squad for tonight’s match with Anthony Gordon returning to Newcastle due to an injury, while his club teammate Tino Livramento and Aaron Ramsdale has been left out of the matchday squad.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Jarrel Quansah, who were both left out of Friday’s squad, are named in the 23 for tonight, but both are likely to have to settle for a place on the bench.

It will be interesting to see what Tuchel does with the forward line after he admitted Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden didn’t have the influence he had expected.

One player who is likely to keep his place in attack is Harry Kane, not just because there is no one else to play that role but also because these are the type of games he comes alive in.

His goal against Albania was a trademark strike for the England skipper and betting apps are offering 23/10 on him scoring first or last, while he’s just 2/5 on him scoring anytime.

The Bayern Munich striker has already scored 36 goals in 43 appearances so far this season and has scored two or more on nine different occasions. You can back him at 19/10 to achiveve that feat again tonight.

England vs Latvia prediction 2: Kane to score two or more goals - 19/10 William Hill

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.