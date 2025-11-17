Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have only one more camp before Thomas Tuchel names his squad for the 2026 World Cup, and plenty is still up in the air.

England dominated Group K in Uefa qualifying to book their place at next summer’s World Cup, winning all eight games without conceding a goal.

Tuchel won’t now see his squad until some friendlies in March, after which he will have just a few weeks to finalise his group to take to USA, Canada and Mexico in June.

The manager has made clear that he wants to build a squad with clearly defined roles, and two players for every position on the pitch, plus a third goalkeeper three versatile outfield players to round out the 26. He sees his midfield comprised of a No 6, a No 8 and No 10 and wants his players to know their specific role in the side.

But despite Tuchel’s attempts to create clarity, there remain major questions over the full-back positions, the composition of midfield and the plethora of wingers and No 10s to whittle down – with some big names likely to miss out.

So who will Tuchel select in his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup?

On the plane

Jordan Pickford: The Everton keeper was Gareth Southgate’s No 1 and has maintained top spot under Thomas Tuchel.

John Stones: The Manchester City defender remains England’s leading centre-back and, if he is fit, Stones will play a crucial role at the World Cup.

Marc Guehi: The Crystal Palace captain lined up alongside Stones at last year’s Euros and remains his most likely partner next summer.

Ezri Konsa: The Aston Villa centre-back appears to have cemented his place as one of Tuchel’s most reliable options, having played more minutes under the German manager than any other defender.

Elliot Anderson: Tuchel has made clear that Anderson is the leading candidate to play in England’s holding role position.

open image in gallery Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is in Thomas Tuchel’s plans ( PA )

Declan Rice: Part of Tuchel’s five-man leadership group who will be essential to any success at the World Cup in England’s box-to-box No 8 position.

Jude Bellingham: The Real Madrid man has won back his place in the England squad, although there remains tension with the manager. Yet England need their best players firing to have any chance of winning the World Cup, and Bellingham is undoubtedly one of them.

Bukayo Saka: The 24-year-old Arsenal winger is another key part of Tuchel’s starting XI and has been added to the leadership group.

Harry Kane: It is easy to forget that plenty of pundits and fans wanted Kane dropped for the Euro 2024 final. The big question now about England’s captain is whether he can translate his sensational club form into dominating a major international tournament.

Almost there

Dean Henderson: The Crystal Palace goalkeeper looks set to be England’s back-up, so long as he maintains his place and his form at Selhurst Park.

Reece James: Tuchel adores the Chelsea captain and there is no doubt James will be at the World Cup if he is fit, most likely as the starting right-back. But his fitness in itself is such an uncertainty that he doesn’t make our on-the-plane list, yet.

open image in gallery Reece James, centre, celebrates his goal against Latvia (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Dan Burn: Burn is a popular and well-respected squad player who adds something different with his towering physical presence. He is currently Tuchel’s fourth choice at centre-back behind Stones, Guehi and Konsa.

Nico O’Reilly: The Manchester City left-back was excellent in November’s World Cup qualifiers after impressing under Pep Guardiola this season, although Rayan Ait-Nouri’s return to fitness could see his minutes shared at the Etihad.

Jordan Henderson: Henderson has been a regular inclusion by Tuchel during qualifying and it is likely he will be in the squad as the back-up to Anderson in the No 6 role, if he can maintain good form for Brentford this season.

Adam Wharton: The Crystal Palace midfielder was something of a surprise inclusion by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024 but has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, with the ability to play as a deep-lying playmaker as well as in a box-to-box role. He played in November’s match against Albania as the No 6.

Morgan Rogers: Tuchel has turned to Rogers in Bellingham’s absence during qualifying, and the Villa midfielder looks poised to earn a place in the squad as an option at No 10.

Eberechi Eze: Tuchel has spoken in glowing terms about Eze as a player who offers something different, creatively, from players like Bellingham and Rogers. His ability to play wide and as a No 10 will be a useful asset in the squad, although he faces huge competition.

Cole Palmer: It seems incredible not to list Palmer on the plane, but the sheer intensity of competition for places in the No 10 slot makes his position uncertain. Bellingham, Rogers, Foden and Eze can all play in that role, while Saka and Madueke appear likely to be first-choice options on the right flank. Palmer will most probably be at the World Cup, but Tuchel has made no guarantees and has raised concerns about his groin injury.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer is key for Chelsea but still finding his role with England ( AFP via Getty )

Phil Foden: Foden is another in the Palmer bracket where it seems bizarre that he wouldn’t be at a major tournament for England, and yet the City midfielder has barely featured under Tuchel so far. He did well in the November internationals, though, where Tuchel tried him as a false nine.

Anthony Gordon: The Newcastle winger seems to be in pole position to start on the left wing, and has regularly featured there for Tuchel so far. He missed November’s internationals with injury.

Noni Madueke: Madueke is Saka’s deputy at Arsenal and should fill the same role for England, having performed well in September’s thrashing of Serbia, before injury scuppered his bright start to the season.

Marcus Rashford: Goals and assists for Barcelona have pushed Rashford’s cause and Tuchel likes him, although the manager has also had cautionary words about wasting his talent. Rashford’s versatility, able to cover both wing and striker should Kane need it, helps his selection cause.

open image in gallery Marcus Rashford has featured regularly in Thomas Tuchel’s England side ( Mike Egerton/PA )

Work to do

Nick Pope: Looks to have regained his place as England’s third-choice goalkeeper, replacing James Trafford in November’s squad, but needs to maintain club form to secure his place.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Tuchel loves the Arsenal full-back, but doubts remain over his minutes for the Gunners this season, with Riccardo Calafiori currently preferred by Mikel Arteta – which cost him his place in November’s squad.

open image in gallery Myles Lewis-Skelly faces a fight for minutes at Arsenal this season ( The FA via Getty )

Tino Livramento: The Newcastle full-back is still working his way back to fitness after a knee injury but is in Tuchel’s good books and his ability to play both sides adds to his appeal.

Djed Spence: Much like Livramento, Tuchel likes that Spence has experience playing both full-back roles for his club, Tottenham. As of now they are both in the frame but it may be that only one of the two full-backs goes to the World Cup.

Jarell Quansah: The Leverkusen defender made his long-awaited debut in November’s World Cup qualifiers and could take one of the fringe spots in the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Tuchel has been frank about his preference for James and Livramento in the pecking order at right-back, hinting at concerns about Alexander-Arnold’s defensive concentration. He needs a strong debut season at Real Madrid to regain his England place.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold must impress at Real Madrid to be at the World Cup ( PA )

Morgan Gibbs-White: Another player given minutes by Tuchel who may find himself edged out by the sheer number of options in central roles.

Jarrod Bowen: The West Ham captain seems to be third choice on the right wing behind Saka and Madueke, but his league form is excellent and he has a chance of squeezing onto the plane. Bowen’s ability to play as No 9 could also play in his favour, if Tuchel decides not to take a back-up striker.

Jack Grealish: His fast start to the season wasn’t enough to win back a place in the squad, so it is hard to see how Grealish leaps the queue with Gordon, Eze and Rashford ahead of him in the fight to start on the left wing.

Ollie Watkins: A sluggish start to the Premier League season has seen Watkins left out of the squad for November’s internationals. The Aston Villa striker was decisive at Euro 2024, but has he now lost his place as Kane’s deputy?

Outside bets

James Trafford

Kyle Walker

Harry Maguire

Trevoh Chalobah

Luke Shaw

Lewis Hall

Alex Scott

Conor Gallagher

Curtis Jones

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Mason Mount

Liam Delap

Dominic Solanke

Predicted England squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Pickford, D Henderson, Pope.

Defenders: James, Livramento, Stones, Guehi, Konsa, Burn, Quansah, Lewis-Skelly, O’Reilly.

Midfielders: Anderson, J Henderson, Wharton, Rice, Bellingham, Rogers.

Forwards: Saka, Madueke, Palmer, Foden, Gordon, Rashford.

Strikers: Kane, Watkins.