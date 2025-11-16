Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Jude Bellingham starts and Jarell Quansah makes England debut against Albania

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes from Thursday’s 2-0 win against Serbia.

Simon Peach
Sunday 16 November 2025 11:14 EST
Jude Bellingham is back in England’s starting line-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jude Bellingham is back in England’s starting line-up (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Jude Bellingham came in for his first England start since June and Jarell Quansah was given a senior debut as Thomas Tuchel made seven changes for their final World Cup qualifier in Albania.

The Euro 2024 runners-up secured their place at next summer’s tournament with two matches to spare and round off what has been a perfect Group K campaign in Tirana on Sunday evening.

Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Declan Rice and skipper Harry Kane were the only players to retain their places from Thursday’s 2-0 win against Serbia.

Bellingham started for the first time since June’s match against Andorra, while Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah made his long-awaited international debut in Tirana.

Adam Wharton made his first England start and Dean Henderson replaced Jordan Pickford in goal.

