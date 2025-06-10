England vs Senegal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Bukayo Saka expected to return for friendly
England massively underwhelmed in their last outing as they scraped to a 1-0 win over Andorra
England will be hoping for a far better showing in their second engagement of the international window with Senegal their opponents in Nottingham.
Thomas Tuchel was left furious with a lacklustre performance against Andorra as his side scraped to a 1-0 win against overmatched opposition.
The expectation will be of significant improvements against a Senegal side likely to provide far more forward threat.
In these early days of Tuchel’s time as head coach, he will see every match as vital as England begin to build in earnest towards next year’s World Cup.
Follow all the build-up and minute-by-minute action ahead of the international friendly:
The Harry Kane dilemma Thomas Tuchel faces ahead of the World Cup
Harry Kane was already in his thirties, albeit by less than two weeks, when Thomas Tuchel agreed to pay €100m for him. Bayern Munich have since seen a return in the form of 82 goals in two seasons and if Tuchel need not worry how much resale value the striker has, he only needs to concern himself if Kane can keep going until a World Cup that ends just before his 33rd birthday.
The England captain has looked far further into the future, however. An admirer of Tom Brady, Kane has spoken of a desire to play into his forties. He admires Cristiano Ronaldo for his longevity and, at the age of 40, the Portugal captain has scored in both the Nations League semi-final and final in the last week. Can Kane follow in his footsteps? Tuchel believes it will not be easy. Ronaldo is an anomaly in many respects. His age is one of them.
Odds for the friendly
England win 2/5
Draw 16/5
Senegal win 11/2
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Jones; Saka, Gibbs-White, Gordon; Kane
Senegal XI: Mendy; Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Sarr, Gueye, Camara; Diatta, Ndiaye, Jackson.
What is the team news?
Ollie Watkins has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, while Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher were not considered for the Andorra fixture.
Changes are likely, with Saka now in line for his first appearance under Thomas Tuchel. Morgan Gibbs-White is also perhaps in line for a start on his home ground.
A switch could also come in goal with Tuchel weighing up whether to use a keeper other than Jordan Pickford.
Senegal are without Sadio Mane, who has asked not to feature in this game for personal reasons.
Is England vs Senegal on TV? How to watch tonight's international friendly
England vs Senegal is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 10 June at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A livestream will be available via ITVX.
England vs Senegal LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s next international assignment as Thomas Tuchel’s side host Senegal at the City Ground.
Tuchel will be demanding significant improvement from his players off the back of Saturday’s thoroughly underwhelming display against Andorra, which saw England scrape through with a 1-0 win.
And facing much more threatening opposition in Senegal, the Three Lions will surely not be able to get away with such a drab outing tonight.
Stay tuned for all the team news and build-up ahead of the international friendly.
