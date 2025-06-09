How Bukayo Saka’s Christmas sacrifice energised Arsenal and England return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka is used to getting everywhere quickly. He played in the final of a major international tournament at 19, another at 23. He debuted for Arsenal 17. Before his 24th birthday, he is past 250 appearances, having captained them in the Champions League. And yet there was an occasion when his journey was an agonisingly slow affair. It was Christmas Day when the turkey was served.

“When everyone got up to go to the dining room, it took me about ten minutes to get there,” said a man suddenly transformed into Arsenal’s non-flying winger by the most serious injury of his career. Saka underwent hamstring surgery on Christmas Eve. It was testament to his determination to return as soon as possible that he did not delay it until after the festive period. He was grateful to the doctors who set their alarms for the middle of the night.

“When it was going to be Christmas, the surgeons want to be with their families so I decided on the spot that we were doing the surgery,” Saka recalled. “Then it was deciding what time and was I going to be there on Christmas Day. And obviously, that was the last thing I wanted. So I had to do it at 5am or 6am on Christmas Eve. Credit to the surgeon; he got up early to do it. I was out of the hospital at about 3 or 4pm and home. On Christmas Day, I went to my cousin’s house but I was in a big brace and had crutches. I had to get my presents brought to me.”

Saka’s reward for his Christmas with a difference came in April. His first start since returning to fitness came against Real Madrid. Arsenal won 3-0 on a famous night. Perhaps it was one Saka appreciated even more. One of the most overworked footballers around had been forced to step off, in his words, “the conveyor belt of games, training, games and training”.

He explained: “I had gone from five years playing straight football. Everything stops. You are on crutches, in hospital and need help around the house for the first few weeks. In those periods it is a real test mentally and it is about the days in the gym, whether you want to work or not, on the pitch when it is raining and you are on your own with the physios and need to put in the extra run and extra effort. It is about how much you want it, and I wanted it a lot.”

For many footballers, a spell on the sidelines is an occupational hazard. For Saka, it was a novelty. “You start to think, ‘am I going to be the same?’” he reflected. “As players came back from this injury and weren’t the same.” If his performances on his return may have assuaged his own doubts, the enforced break gave him more time to pursue other activities.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka endured a lengthy layoff after undergoing hamstring surgery in December ( PA )

open image in gallery Saka’s return to fitness coincided with Arsenal’s epic Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid ( Action Images/Reuters )

“I got to spend more time with my family and do more of the little things around the house that I wouldn’t have even paid attention to when I was playing,” he said. “It was nice and I’ve come back with a bit more of a balanced head about football and life. It definitely helped me mentally.”

That greater balance was provided in part by Tucker, the cockapoo Saka got. Being on crutches, however, meant he couldn’t chase around after a puppy; many a defender who has been unable to keep up with a fully-fit Saka may not offer him much sympathy but he saw the funny side of it.

But he also had some time to read. “One of the books I was given by Carlos [Cuesta], on the coaching staff, was called The Power of Now,” he said, citing Eckhart Tolle’s guide to spiritual enlightenment. “It’s a really good book. It’s about not thinking about the past, not thinking about the future. Just being in the moment and always asking yourself what’s necessary right now.”

open image in gallery Saka is now expected to make his first appearance under Thomas Tuchel for England on Tuesday ( PA )

Those questions could have a pertinence for Saka, who is poised to make a first appearance under Thomas Tuchel when England host Senegal in a friendly in Nottingham on Tuesday. While Arsenal completed a fifth consecutive year without major silverware, three other capital clubs ended the season with trophies, in Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Tottenham. “You want that to be you,” he said. Saka watched the Europa League final. “It’s the way it was, isn’t it?” he asked philosophically.

His comeback with Arsenal brought the seismic win over Real, but no place in the Champions League final, while, for the third consecutive year, they ended up as runners-up in the Premier League. “I was not happy with last season, how it went, how it ended,” Saka said. “But the only thing I can do now is look forward and try and be the best version of myself.”

So it is about the power of now.

