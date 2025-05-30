( Action Images via Reuters )

England begin life without Mary Earps and continue their build-up to Euro 2025 as they host Portugal at Wembley in the Women’s Nations League.

The Lionesses were rocked this week by the news that Earps, the Euros winner and two-time goalkeeper of the year, would be retiring from international duty after losing her starting place to Hannah Hampton.

England captain Leah Williamson said she was “devastated” by Earps’ retirement and it leaves the Lionesses without one of their most important leaders ahead of this summer’s Euros in Switzerland.

With just over a month to go ahead of England’s opening game against France, Sarina Wiegman’s side will conclude their Nations League campaign against Portugal and away to Spain

England trail Spain by two points, with the top side qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals, so a victory for the Lionesses would keep their hopes alive before travelling to Spain on Tuesday.

Follow live updates from England vs Portugal at Wembley, below