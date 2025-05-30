England vs Portugal LIVE: Lionesses hit five after flying start to Women’s Nations League clash
The Lionesses play Portugal and then Spain in the finale to their Women’s Nations League campaign
England begin life without Mary Earps and continue their build-up to Euro 2025 as they host Portugal at Wembley in the Women’s Nations League.
The Lionesses were rocked this week by the news that Earps, the Euros winner and two-time goalkeeper of the year, would be retiring from international duty after losing her starting place to Hannah Hampton.
England captain Leah Williamson said she was “devastated” by Earps’ retirement and it leaves the Lionesses without one of their most important leaders ahead of this summer’s Euros in Switzerland.
With just over a month to go ahead of England’s opening game against France, Sarina Wiegman’s side will conclude their Nations League campaign against Portugal and away to Spain
England trail Spain by two points, with the top side qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals, so a victory for the Lionesses would keep their hopes alive before travelling to Spain on Tuesday.
Follow live updates from England vs Portugal at Wembley, below
HALF TIME: England 5-0 Portugal
Well that was all rather good from England, dynamic and devastating in attack on their way to five goals. A hat-trick for Aggie Beever-Jones was well taken, but it’s Lauren Hemp who has really been the star, effervescent, enterprising and, frankly, excellent throughout down the left hand side. Will the goal glut continue after the interval or will Portugal find a way to steady the ship?
England 5-0 Portugal, 45 + 2 minutes
The offside flag spoils England’s latest forward foray, with a gathering group of white shirts beginning to swarm towards the Portugal box, expecting another tasty morsel or two to devour. Beth Mead was the guilty party, just off as a pass was played her way.
England 5-0 Portugal, 45 minutes
Portugal’s first-half misery is prolonged by three additional minutes.
England 5-0 Portugal, 43 minutes
How has Grace Clinton not got there? Hemp plays the provider this time, sending in a spinning cross from the byline with her left foot that Clinton appears set to divert home. It evades the midfielder, though, who trudges back with an approving gesture to the winger, who really has been outstanding in this half.
England 5-0 Portugal, 41 minutes
If Lauren Hemp’s feet were a size or two bigger, that might have been a sixth, a sliding Lioness just unable to get her claw on it as she attacks a low cross at the far post.
England 5-0 Portugal, 39 minutes
Consecutive crosses from Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze each evade their intended targets, Portugal doing rather better with their marking than they did for Aggie Beever-Jones’s second.
England 5-0 Portugal, 38 minutes
Sarina Wiegman doesn’t tend to give too much away in her technical area but you’d suggest the Lionesses boss is enjoying the ruthlessness her side are showing here. There’s been on easing, really, in their purpose in possession, the European champions perhaps recognising an opportunity to send a message with the defence of their title looming.
England 5-0 Portugal, 36 minutes
Jess Park fancies getting in on the act, going it alone with Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones well placed near her. Dolores Silva gets back to prevent a sixth but can only concede a corner.
GOAL! ENGLAND 5-0 Portugal
What on earth are we seeing? A 33-minute hat-trick for Aggie Beever-Jones. She started making the curved run across the Portugal defence before Leah Williamson even received the ball - knowing the captain had the vision and quality to pull off the pass in behind. The touch was excellent. The finish was confident.
It gets worse for Portugal.
