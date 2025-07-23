ITV records biggest audience of the year for England’s Euro 2025 semi-final
ITV records its biggest audience of the year as 10.2m watched Chloe Kelly’s rebound penalty sending the Lionesses through
England’s dramatic Euro 2025 semi-final win over Italy was watched by a peak audience of 10.2m, with ITV drawing their biggest audience of the year as Chloe Kelly sent the Lionesses through to the final.
England’s win was watched by an average audience of 8m, with the peak occurring as Kelly scored the winner in the 119th minute, while ITV’s streaming platform ITV X also saw its biggest day of the year with 17.2m streams.
ITV took a gamble on England reaching the semi-finals ahead of the tournament, choosing to have the first pick of the semi-finals which allowed the BBC to cover three of the four quarter-finals. This included England’s dramatic penalty shootout win against Sweden on Thursday, which saw a peak audience of 7.3m.
England will play either Spain or Germany at 5pm on Sunday as they go in search of back-to-back European titles. The final will either be a rematch of the Euro 2022 final against Germany, or a rematch of England’s 2023 World Cup final defeat to Spain. It will be shown on both BBC One and ITV 1.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is set to cheer on the Lionesses at the final. Kensington Palace has confirmed that William is to attend Sunday’s final in Basel in his role as patron of the Football Association.
It comes after football fan William congratulated the reigning champions on their thrilling comeback to reach the final in a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time. The Prince also watched England’s 4-0 win over the Netherlands during the group stages.
