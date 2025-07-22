ITV set to beat BBC in battle for Euro 2025 ratings as gamble pays off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV are set to leap ahead in the Euro 2025 ratings battle with the BBC when an expected audience of eight million tune in for England’s semi-final against Italy tonight.

It acts as the payoff from a gamble ITV took ahead of the tournament, choosing to have the first pick of the semi-finals which allowed the BBC to cover three of the four quarter-finals. This included England’s dramatic penalty shootout win against Sweden last Thursday.

While Sarina Wiegman’s side weren’t totally fancied to make the last four, ITV’s backing of the Lionesses could give them the edge in the ratings war ahead of the final on Sunday, the live coverage of which both broadcasters will share.

The Guardian reports that ITV is hopeful of going beyond the 7.3 million peak audience that watched England in the last eight on the BBC, with the country’s imagination captivated by the action witnessed last week.

Millions in advertising revenue was at stake for the commercial broadcaster, money which would have been lost if England had been knocked out prior to the semis.

ITV will be hoping for a repeat of England’s last Euros semi-final, which drew 9.3 million viewers.

The broadcaster will also bring its presenting team to Swiss soil for Tuesday evening - an all-women lineup of pundits Karen Carney and Emma Hayes, hosted by Laura Woods.