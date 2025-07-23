When is the Women’s Euro 2025 final? Kick-off time and TV channel
Everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 final
England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miraculous comeback in their last four clash against Italy, with Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equaliser saving the Lionesses on the brink of elimination.
Chloe Kelly then tucked home her penalty rebound in the dying stages of extra time to book England’s place in the final, where they will hope to emulate their Wembley heroics of Euro 2022. Kelly was the hero then, too, scoring the extra time winner in a 2-1 triumph over Germany.
They’ll find out their opponents on Wednesday evening when world champions Spain take on eight-time European champions Germany in the second semi-final in Switzerland. Spain are looking to follow their World Cup triumph two years ago by winning the Euros for the first time, having yet to even reach a final, while Germany are looking to add a record-extending ninth title, but first in 13 years, after defeat to the Lionesses three years ago.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 final.
When is the Euro 2025 final?
The Euro 2025 final will take place on Sunday 27 July in at St Jakob Park, Basel. While kick-off times for the quarter-finals and semi-finals were 8pm, the final will start at 5pm BST (UK time).
What TV channel is it on?
Viewers will have a choice between BBC One and ITV 1, with both channels providing live coverage of the final.
List of previous Euros winners
2022 - England (2-1 a.e.t vs Germany)
2017 - Netherlands (4-2 vs Denmark)
2013 - Germany (1-0 vs Norway)
2009 - Germany (6-2 vs England)
2005 - Germany (3-1 vs Norway)
2001 - Germany (1-0 g.g. vs Sweden)
1997 - Germany (2-0 vs Italy)
1995 - Germany (3-2 vs Sweden)
1993 - Norway (1-0 vs Italy)
1991 - Germany (3-1 a.e.t. vs Norway)
1989 - West Germany (4-1 vs Norway)
1987 - Norway (2-1 vs Sweden)
1984 - Sweden (1-1 vs England, 4-3 on penalties)
