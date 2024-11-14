Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England head to Greece for an away clash in the Nations League on Thursday evening, with Lee Carsley hoping for a positive result after suffering a Wembley defeat to the same opponent last month.

There could well be new players handed a senior bow for the Three Lions this time out, with a total of six now in the squad who are so far uncapped, following a spate of injury withdrawals.

Curtis Jones, Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were the trio originally included this time around without a cap to their name, but at the other end of the scale the likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker and Harry Kane remain involved - all three with over 70 caps now and the captain past the century mark.

Even so it’ll be an unfamiliar lineup one way or another, with a further nine players in this squad having so far played between once and eight times for England at this level.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Greece vs England?

The clash takes place on Thursday 14 November with kick-off set for 7:45pm GMT.

Where can I watch the match?

Greece vs England will be screened live on ITV1 and STV. It can be streamed via ITVX on compatible devices, as well as the STV Player.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the latest team news?

Carsley has already seen several injuries mount up, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre midfielder Declan Rice and winger Bukayo Saka being the most notable ones from the usual first-choice lineup.

Phil Foden, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are also all out, meaning Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite were called up as cover along with the uncapped Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento.

The latter pair join James Trafford, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Curtis Jones in hoping to earn a first cap.

Branthwaite missed training on Tuesday making him unlikely to feature in this first match,

Predicted England lineup

Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Odds

Greece 7/2

Draw 41/17

England 1/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

England to bounce back from disappointment last time out and record victory in more pragmatic fashion than they tried last time the sides met. Greece 1-2 England.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.