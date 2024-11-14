Greece vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Three Lions ready for must-win Nations League clash
Interim boss Lee Carsley takes charge of his final camp ahead of Thomas Tuchel taking over in January
England travel to Greece for a must-win clash in the Nations League tonight. Following a defeat at Wembley to the same opponents the Three Lions must triumph in Athens if they hope to automatically qualify for promotion.
Interim boss Lee Carsley takes charge of the national side for his final camp and will be hoping for a positive end to his time in charge of the senior side.
Carsley has already handed out a number of debuts during his time in charge and could yet give an opportunity to six uncapped members of the squad including Curtis Jones, Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
With quite a few players including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka pulling out due to injury expect a somewhat unfamiliar looking line-up for tonight’s game with the defence and midfield in particular getting a shake up.
Follow all the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England take on Greece:
What did Carsley learn from Wembley defeat?
England were beaten by Greece at Wembley during the last international window and must now triumph away from home to have a chance at winning automatic promotion.
Lee Carsley says the squad learned a lot from that defeat and will try to improve tonight.
The interim boss said: “First and foremost, the tempo we have to play at and the chances we create we have to take. Real basics, but a good reminder.
“We tried something different that night so you’ll probably see something more conventional in terms of the way we play, but I expect us to play a good, attacking style and hopefully we can get a good result.
“We’ve definitely prepared well for the game, they’re very well organised and a strong team with a great history. We definitely didn’t underestimate them [in October] and we expect a tough game.
“We found they were very good on the counter attack especially so it’s going to be a difficult game.”
‘Southgate brought back joy'
Harry Kane says that Gareth Southgate brought back the joy in playing for England and hopes that the former manager’s exit doesn’t result in that feeling being lost.
Kane said: “I think the joy to play for England. I think he brought that back. I think every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and, yeah, that’s the most important thing.
“I think England comes before anything. England comes before club. England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.”
Kane on squad members dropping out
England captain Harry Kane isn’t best pleased that so many senior players have dropped out of the squad for these two international fixtures.
Speaking to ITV he said: “It’s a shame this week, obviously. I think it’s a tough period of the season and, yeah, maybe that’s been taken advantage of that a little bit.
“I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. I think, like I just said there, England comes before anything, any club situation.”
Greece vs England prediction
England to bounce back from disappointment last time out and record victory in more pragmatic fashion than they tried last time the sides met.
Greece 1-2 England.
Carsley expects ‘tough game’ against Greece
Lee Carsley says he is expecting the Three Lions to come up against a touch side in Greece when they clash in a crucial Nations League match tonight.
The interim boss said: “We’re expecting a tough game and it’s one we have to win. “But we’re really looking forward to it, we’ve had a good week’s training, the players are in good spirits and it’s going to be a sell out with a great atmosphere. “We’ve had to wait four or five weeks for this, but this next window is so important to us, not just tomorrow but Republic of Ireland as well, so it’s a great challenge for us.”
England have nine players drop out
England have had nine players drop out of the squad due to injury or recuperation leaving Lee Carsley with a difficult job against Greece.
The interim boss was adamant that the players who remain can get a win and that his focus has been on preparing for the game not managing those that dropped out.
Carsley said: “The focus all camp has been on the players that are here and it’s important that we make the most of this situation.
“With the amount of players that have pulled out, it gives other players an opportunity to be here. We’re really looking forward to the game and it’s going to be a tough test for us and the focus has been purely on the players that are here.
“With the amount of pull-outs we’ve had in the window, historically it’s been like that in the past - November has always been a challenging window - but the culture that Gareth, Steve and the rest of the lads created has made it a really positive environment and the players that are here thoroughly deserve to be here and they’re ready for the game.”
Carsley on Branthwaite’s fitness
With so many England players missing during this camp there is an opportunity for some of the younger members of the squad to make their mark.
One such player was Everton’s Jarrod Branthwaite though an injury means he misses out against Greece and has returned to Everton for his recovery.
Lee Carsley said: “We have tried to give Jarrad as long we can but he is probably going to miss out so Jarell [Quansah] will join the travelling party and take part in the rest of the camp.
“I think it’s really important that Jarrad hasn’t trained. He’s been treated for the last two or three days and it’s an issue that Everton will now take over when he goes back.”
What is the latest England team news?
Lee Carsley has already seen several injuries mount up, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre midfielder Declan Rice and winger Bukayo Saka being the most notable ones from the usual first-choice line-up.
Phil Foden, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are also all out, meaning Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite were called up as cover along with the uncapped Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento.
The latter pair join James Trafford, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Curtis Jones in hoping to earn a first cap.
Branthwaite missed training on Tuesday and has since returned to Everton with Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah providing cover.
