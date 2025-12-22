Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Egypt v Zimbabwe live: Mohamed Salah leads Pharaohs at Africa Cup of Nations

Salah, who has twice been a runner-up at Afcon, looks to add an international title to his career achievements as he captains the seven-time winners

Mohamed Salah begins his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Egypt
Mohamed Salah begins his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Egypt (AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt take on Zimbabwe in the first match of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign this evening, with Mohamed Salah captaining the side as the Pharaohs look to win an eighth continental title.

Egypt are the most successful side in Afcon history, having won a record seven titles, though their last win in the biennial tournament came in 2010, with Salah’s side finishing as runners-up in 2017 and 2021.

Conversely, Zimbabwe have never won the competition, only managing to qualify six times throughout their history, and they have never made it out of the group stage at Afcon.

And it doesn’t get any easier for Warriors in 2025, with their Group B opponents including Angola as well as two favourites in Egypt and South Africa. Follow all the latest updates from the Adrar Stadium below:

Recommended

Good evening

It’s that time again for Mohamed Salah and Egypt. The country’s greatest ever player begins his quest for glory with the continent’s most successful side. Can Salah and Egypt win the Africa Cup of Nations together? They begin their campaign this evening against Zimbabwe.

Jamie Braidwood22 December 2025 18:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in