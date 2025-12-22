Egypt v Zimbabwe live: Mohamed Salah leads Pharaohs at Africa Cup of Nations
Salah, who has twice been a runner-up at Afcon, looks to add an international title to his career achievements as he captains the seven-time winners
Egypt take on Zimbabwe in the first match of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign this evening, with Mohamed Salah captaining the side as the Pharaohs look to win an eighth continental title.
Egypt are the most successful side in Afcon history, having won a record seven titles, though their last win in the biennial tournament came in 2010, with Salah’s side finishing as runners-up in 2017 and 2021.
Conversely, Zimbabwe have never won the competition, only managing to qualify six times throughout their history, and they have never made it out of the group stage at Afcon.
And it doesn’t get any easier for Warriors in 2025, with their Group B opponents including Angola as well as two favourites in Egypt and South Africa. Follow all the latest updates from the Adrar Stadium below:
Good evening
It’s that time again for Mohamed Salah and Egypt. The country’s greatest ever player begins his quest for glory with the continent’s most successful side. Can Salah and Egypt win the Africa Cup of Nations together? They begin their campaign this evening against Zimbabwe.
