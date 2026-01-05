Egypt v Benin live: Mohamed Salah leads Pharaohs in Afcon round of 16
Egypt eye progression in Morocco as one of the favourites with Benin creating new ground after a first-ever win inside 90 minutes during the group stage
Egypt battle Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 with Mohamed Salah’s side hoping to pick up momentum in Morocco.
The Pharaohs are the most successful side in the tournament’s history and remain among the favourites to seal the title again after an unbeaten run so far.
The seven-time champions qualified for the knockouts with a game to spare after topping their group, while underdogs Benin have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams - and will need to pull off an almighty upset in order to replicate their best-ever performance at the tournament, a run to the quarter-finals.
The Cheetahs sealed their first-ever Afcon win - a 1-0 triumph over Botswana - either side of defeats by Senegal and DR Congo to make the last 16, while Egypt came from behind to beat Zimbabwe and saw off South Africa despite playing the second half with 10 men, before seeing out a goalless draw with Angola.
Follow all the latest updates below:
Last-16 results so far
The knockout stage got underway on Saturday 3 January. Here are the results so far:
Senegal 3-1 Sudan
Mali 1-1 Tunisia (Mali win 3-2 on penalties)
Morocco 1-0 Tanzania
South Africa 1-2 Cameroon
How can I watch it?
All the games at the Africa Cup of Nations this year are being shown live on Channel 4 for free in the UK.
Egypt v Benin will be available live on 4seven, with coverage from 3.55pm GMT.
When is Egypt v Benin?
Egypt face Benin at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco at 4pm GMT on Monday 5 January.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Egypt v Benin.
The sides clash for a place in the Afcon quarter-finals, and while on paper it’s a case of seven-time champions vs underdogs, you can never rule out an upset...
Follow all the build-up and action here.
