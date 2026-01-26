Eddie Howe provides Bruno Guimaraes injury update ahead of Newcastle’s crucial PSG clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe says Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes will do “everything he can” to make fitness for Wednesday’s pivotal Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Guimaraes missed out on Sunday’s home defeat to Aston Villa with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s 3-0 European win over PSV Eindhoven, and saw his team-mates extend a miserable record without him.

Newcastle have won none of the nine league games he has not been involved in since his arrival in January 2022, while they are without a victory in the 11 league matches he has not started since his full debut at Southampton on 10 March that year.

With the challenge of the European champions beckoning in the final matchday of the league face, Howe has not yet ruled out a return for the Brazilian midfielder, knowing just how crucial his presence could be.

“I still don't think it's a serious injury,” Howe said on Guimaraes’ absence. “He wasn't quite there today. I know he'll do everything he can to be fit for Wednesday. Let's wait and see.”

He added: “You lose a lot when a player like that isn't available, but we can't rely on one player.

"We do have to find a way of winning without him, so let's hope that's not too long."

The Magpies face PSG sitting in seventh place in the table, one below the reigning champions by virtue only of goals scored and knowing victory would almost certainly send them directly through to the knockout stage.

However, they launch preparations not just with major doubts over Guimaraes but also fellow countryman Joelinton, two-thirds of Howe’s first-choice midfield, with the latter limping off with a groin injury minutes into Sunday’s second half.

Joelinton came off injured against Aston Villa with a groin prblem ( Getty Images )

Both men played the full 90 minutes of the Magpies' last visit to the Parc des Princes in November 2023, when they were denied back-to-back victories over Luis Enrique's side by a controversial late penalty.

Their absence could mean significant roles for the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock and Anthony Elanga against the French giants, all three of whom were used as substitutes against Villa.

"They're all big players for us and desperate to play, and I don't doubt their qualities - all three of them - for a second,” Howe said.

"I've got no doubt in the next group of games, they're going to be really important. They're going to get their opportunity to showcase what they can do and the only thing they can do is every time they play, impress with their attitude and desire and commitment to the team.

"I thought they did that today when they came on the pitch. I was pleased. I thought they made us better and that's all I can ask."

Howe’s players regrouped on Monday morning to lick their wounds after a bruising home defeat to Villa and will travel the French capital on Tuesday ahead of their meeting with the Parisians.

Additional reporting by PA