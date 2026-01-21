Newcastle prepare for glamorous revenge mission by showing newfound European class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is a shootout at the Parc des Princes against the European champions and if the scenario can sound impossibly glamorous for Newcastle, it has the potential to bring a second dose of cruelty in the French capital.

For now, the team eighth in the Premier League occupy a higher position in the Champions League. They could be forgiven for wishing the league phase only lasted seven games, that the table could be frozen now.

As it is, it speaks to progress. A third straight Champions League win at St James’ Park came courtesy of Yoane Wissa’s best night in black and white, with the latest proof Anthony Gordon is prolific in Europe, if not England, and further evidence Harvey Barnes is excellent in each. PSV Eindhoven, demolishers of Napoli and Liverpool, were brushed aside. Newcastle, who began the evening 13th, ended it seventh.

open image in gallery PSV were left dejected after being blown away by Newcastle ( REUTERS )

They are behind next week’s opponents, Paris Saint-Germain, only on goals scored. Yet the mass of teams on their shoulder means victory in France is probably required for direct passage into the last 16. And Newcastle’s have what is officially the hardest match in Europe, a repeat of the fixture when a controversial injury-time penalty cost them victory in 2023.

Yet that is for next week, which may be a nervous one for the Dutch champions. PSV had not lost on their travels since March, since they went down to Go Ahead Eagles, but this was a result that leaves them at risk of tumbling out of the top 24. They fell prey to Newcastle’s pressing, looking naive as Eddie Howe’s side picked them off.

They were harried to defeat, just as Newcastle were propelled onwards by their all-action attackers. Gordon continues to have split footballing personalities, impotent in the Premier League – his only two goals have been penalties – and yet seemingly unstoppable in Europe. A sixth Champions League goal means only Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have more. Barnes, with five, is not far behind. Indeed, he has five in all competitions in 2026 at St James’ Park. He can look like the best finisher at the club.

open image in gallery Yoane Wissa got the ball rolling for the Magpies ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Eddie Howe could celebrate another memorable European night ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

But the initial impetus came from Wissa. Preferred to Nick Woltemade, he showed why. Bought to be ready for the Premier League, he was instead injured for his first three months on Tyneside. Yet he made an immediate impact in the Champions League. His was not the smoothest of finishes, but it has not been the smoothest of introductions.

Wissa got one minute in Leverkusen in December. This was a belated first Champions League start, at the age of 29. After the long wait, a goal came inside eight minutes. Amid the romance of his rise from the lower leagues in France, his tale is not entirely admirable, even if he was not the only striker who went on strike to force a transfer involving Newcastle in the summer. If neither situation was particularly edifying, Wissa finally got what Brentford could not offer: a Champions League goal. He at least has as many in the competition now as Alexander Isak has mustered in his career. For good measure, the £55m man had an assist before the break.

Although, arguably, PSV assisted Newcastle. If Nick Pope’s kicking was poor at the start, the significant goalkeeping error came from his PSV counterpart. Newcastle struck when Matej Kovar miscued a pass. Bruno Guimaraes’ aim was surer, picking out Joelinton, who squared unselfishly. Wissa’s finish was scuffed but it bobbled in. He had been offside when he went to close down Kovar, but his finish counted as the second phase. The goal stood.

open image in gallery Wissa is making the most of his return from injury ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Harvey Barnes slotted home Newcastle's third goal ( Getty Images )

The lead was doubled after a second disastrous piece of defending from PSV. Yasik Gasiorowski was caught dawdling in possession by Wissa, sliding in to set up Gordon. The winger had a tap-in. It should compound PSV’s annoyance that they had conceded in almost identical fashion to Atletico Madrid.

So a Newcastle side who waited 85 minutes for a shot on target against Wolves had two goals in half an hour. Thereafter, Barnes sashayed through for a terrific solo goal. The only blight on Newcastle’s night came when they lost the injured captain Guimaraes, who hobbled around for rather too long before being replaced.

But PSV posed too little threat and Newcastle have only conceded to Marcus Rashford at St James’ Park in Europe this season. PSV can be great entertainers but, after a sopping wet day on Tyneside, Peter Bosz’s team delivered a damp squib of a performance.

So Newcastle saw off PSV. Now for PSG. It may be a revenge mission, but the stakes extend beyond that.