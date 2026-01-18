Wolves frustrate limp Newcastle to extend unbeaten run to four games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches after they battled to a goalless draw with Newcastle at Molineux.

Wolves fans arrived at the stadium without their usual fear of losing games – following their recent good run – and their team did not allow Eddie Howe’s side to register a shot on target in a low key first period.

Jose Sa remained untroubled in the Wolves goal before he was needed late on to keep out Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, which was needed to earn his side an eighth point of the campaign.

Newcastle have found life quite tough away from St James’ Park and another laboured performance in the final third means they have still won just two games on the road this season and missed the chance to climb into the top six.

Wolves remain 14 points adrift of safety but another encouraging performance and a second clean sheet of the season will leave Rob Edwards plenty to be encouraged about.

The visitors were largely in control from kick-off and had a couple of sightings of goal through Nick Woltemade, who put a pair of headers off target, both summed up his form in front of goal recently.

Referee Sam Barrott was not warming to the home faithful with a couple of questionable decisions that went in favour of the visitors including Hugo Bueno’s tackle on Sandro Tonali, from which he appeared to win the ball.

Wolves tested Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope for the first time in the 28th minute as a long throw-in bounced to Mateus Mane, who turned and aimed a tame volley into the hands of the England international.

The hosts had clearly found a new wind of confidence following their recent upturn in form and began to get themselves further up the pitch.

open image in gallery Wolves frustrated Newcastle to grind out a goalless draw ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

A corner landed at the feet of Yerson Mosquera, who rolled a chance straight to Pope before Bueno fired over on the stroke of half-time.

Newcastle were not shy of putting a cross into the box. Woltemade was the target of many but he was unable to connect several times and his frustrating afternoon was brought to an end when he was replaced by Yoane Wissa in the 65th minute.

The visitors started to press Wolves further onto their own goal line but were still unable to get anybody on the end of the crosses into the box, this time Anthony Elanga’s ball flew across the six-yard box, begging to be tapped in.

Newcastle thought they opened the scoring after they were given a free-kick on the edge of the box, with Kieran Trippier’s attempt beating the diving Sa but hitting the wrong side of the net which many fans thought had gone in.

The Wolves goalkeeper then needed to be alert to make a smart double save with four minutes left to play.

Bruno powered one off the palms of Sa and he was able to keep out Joelinton on the follow up which brought Newcastle’s three-game league winning streak to an end.

