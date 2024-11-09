Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he did not want to sell Elliot Anderson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted he did not want to sell Elliot Anderson ahead of a meeting with the former Magpies midfielder on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Newcastle academy graduate was sold during the summer transfer window to Nottingham Forest, who host the Magpies in the Premier League this weekend.

Anderson has proved to be an impressive capture for Forest, who are third in the table, six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

His departure came as part of Newcastle’s compliance with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but Howe revealed the midfielder was a player he did not want to lose.

“Elliot was a sale we didn’t want to make,” Howe said. “Nobody at the football club internally wanted to make that sale but we had to.

“I think that one is a very unusual place because I think that will be happening again, not just here but at other clubs where you’re selling players for financial reasons.

“I don’t think it’s something that has really been done a lot in the history of the game unless you’re under financial restrictions where you have to sell. A club that has financial backing but has to sell because of the rules, that’s a new one.”

open image in gallery Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson in action against Crystal Palace ( Action Images via Reuters )

Howe expressed further frustration at PSR rules and believes Newcastle were “incentivised” to sell Anderson.

“I think I’ve said before I don’t understand that rationale - why we’re in a position that you’re incentivised to sell academy products,” he added.

“I don’t necessarily think they started with that intention of forcing teams to make those decisions.

“So for us to put all the work into Elliot, the academy, the coaches, the time, to then see him leave and now flourish for another Premier League club isn’t something I think we should be in a position to do.

“It should be more of a level field, you can sell players and have the same effect that it was with Elliot. Of course it was all profit for us, his sale, that’s why we were incentivised to sell him.”