When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?

Arsenal fans won’t need to wait longer to see Eberechi Eze in action. His move from Crystal Palace was not finalised in time to meet the Premier League’s deadline for last weekend’s match against Leeds United but he has trained with the team and is in line to feature against Liverpool on Sunday 31 August.

Eze has completed a £67.5m high-profile move from Palace to Arsenal and supporters had to wait before getting to see him in action. With the midfielder’s official registration with the Premier League having gone through and Bukayo Saka out of this weekend’s match through injury the scope is there for Eze to play a starring role at Anfield.

Arsenal acted quickly to secure Eze after news of Kai Havertz’s knee injury, although The Independent reported that the England international was a top target for Mikel Arteta’s side all summer.

The 27-year-old, a former Arsenal youth player and lifelong supporter of the club, chose a switch to the Emirates over a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who had also expressed interest. His transfer marks a return to the club where he began his football journey.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi.”

Eze will wear the No.10 shirt and could slot straight into the starting XI with injuries to Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard potentially sidelining three key players for Arsenal.