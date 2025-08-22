Everton close in on Tyler Dibling deal to take summer spending past £100m
Everton had two bids rejected for the teenager earlier in the window but appear to be closing in on the Southampton starlet
Everton are closing in on a deal for Tyler Dibling as David Moyes is set to finally end his summer-long search for a right winger.
The Merseyside club had two bids for the teenager rejected as Southampton put a £50m price on his head, which Everton were reluctant to pay.
But the Championship club initiated talks on Friday and Everton came to an agreement of a basic fee and add-ons which is thought to come in at under £42m.
Dibling will become Moyes’ eighth summer signing and take his spending in this transfer window past £100m, following the purchases of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Thierno Barry, Charly Alcaraz, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou, the arrival of Tom King and the loan deal for Jack Grealish.
England Under-21 international Dibling has only played seven minutes for Southampton this season amid the suspicion he would probably leave.
The winger made 33 Premier League appearances last season, scoring two goals and attracting the interest of several clubs as Southampton went down with a mere 12 points.
He will become their biggest summer sale, though Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek have also gone, while Aaron Ramsdale was loaned to Newcastle.
Moyes had looked at a number of other wingers, including Francisco Conceicao, Malick Fofana and Johan Bakayoko but, without signing a right winger, had to use the former Southampton midfielder Alcaraz out of position in Monday’s defeat to Leeds.
